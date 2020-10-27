The Athletes' Corner Partners with Feeding America® and Athletes to Provide over 1 MILLION Meals to Families in Need

The Athletes' Corner is taking a creative approach to fighting hunger. They have partnered with athletes and their foundations to allocate meals to families based on their on-field / on-court achievements.

So, for every touchdown, birdie or 3-point shot made - The Athletes' Corner will partner with specific athletes to provide meals linked to those performances.

The Athletes' Corner chose to partner with Feeding America for this program, because the Feeding America network consists of an astounding 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies that help distribute meals - which allows athletes that work with The Athletes' Corner the ability to ensure that their performances are benefiting their communities.

Here are some alarming statistics regarding what hunger looks like in the United States:

Before the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 9 people struggled with hunger, including 1 in 7 children.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 people may experience food insecurity in 2020 - including 1 in 4 children

Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs, and need to rely on their local food banks and other hunger-relief organizations for support

"So many athletes are standing out as leaders on and off the field, and this program gives them a chance to win for their team and their community at the same time." said Kelenna Azubuike, Co-Founder of the Athletes' Corner. "Working with Feeding America is a perfect fit for this program, and ensures we'll be able to collaborate with athletes to make a big impact for so many families in need."

"The Athletes' Corner is a faith-based, non-profit organization and with Matthew 25:35-40 as guiding verses, we feel directly called to support the hungry," said Brennen Creer, Co-Founder and CEO of the Athlete's Corner. "We're blessed to work with these athletes, and such an impactful organization like Feeding America in order to fulfill that mission."

"Building strong partnerships to help benefit our network of food banks is paramount in helping communities facing hunger," said Elizabeth Marquardt, Managing Director of New Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are proud to collaborate with The Athletes' Corner to make positive, community-level impacts when our neighbors need it most."

The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger will launch this upcoming Sunday with two NFL Stars. With Feeding America, the organization will continue to work with athletes to create situations where they can fight hunger with every touchdown, birdie, or 3-point shot.

To learn more about The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, please visit: https://theathletescorner.org/fighting-hunger/

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is a 501c3 Non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and their foundations to help those who are struggling mentally, spiritually and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. The Athletes' Corner has two primary initiatives that they focus on in order to accomplish their mission; their faith-based and family-focused media platform, and athlete foundation partnerships. Their athlete foundation partnerships are aimed to tackle things like fighting hunger and financial hardship. In 2020 alone, The Athletes' Corner has reached over 40 million impressions with their messages of faith and family – proving that people need social media content that is more uplifting, encouraging and strengthening. Visit their Website or Instagram to learn more.

