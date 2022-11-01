The Athlete's Foot and Team Roc, Roc Nation's Philanthropic and Social Justice Division Provide 200,000 Meals to Communities in Need with Feeding America®

Meet Hometown Talent at Select Store Locations to Help Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in Chicago, Raleigh/Durham, New Orleans, and Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), and Team Roc, Roc Nation's philanthropic and social justice division, are joining forces to support Feeding America® by helping to provide 200,000 meals* and raise awareness about food insecurity during the Thanksgiving Holiday Season. From November 1st - November 24th, select TAF stores in Chicago, Raleigh-Durham, New Orleans, and Atlanta will co-host in-store food donations with hometown talent including: Ambré , Skyy Clark , Dain Dainja , Dixson , and Reuben Vincent . The shared goal of the campaign is to provide valuable assistance during the season of giving.

Matthew Lafone, President, and GM of Americas (TAF), shares, "The Athlete's Foot is dedicated to helping the communities we serve. We look forward to working with Team Roc to raise funds for Feeding America during the holiday season." He continues, "Consumers will be able to donate non-perishable food items and make a contribution at each of the four locations, as well as find food resources."

Dania Diaz, Managing Director of Team Roc shares, "Every community should have the right to nutritious food and resources. Partnering with The Athlete's Foot and Feeding America gets us one step closer to that goal. We are grateful for Ambré, Skyy Clark, Dain Dainja, Dixson, and Reuben Vincent for their passion and contribution to support local communities."

Select In-Store Events to Support Local Food Banks:

Chicago/Joliet Area :

Saturday, November 5, 2022 , at 5pm with Dain Dainja and Skyy Clark

The Athlete's Foot at Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Dr #1249, Joliet, IL 60431

Supporting the Northern Illinois Food Bank

University of Illinois's The Fighting Illini Guard Skyy Clark shares, "I am so excited to work with The Athlete's Foot and Team Roc on this local community initiative to support Feeding America and bring awareness to how people in need can address food insecurity during the Thanksgiving and holiday season."

University of Illinois's The Fighting Illini Forward Dain Dainja, states, "The Northern Illinois Food Bank is a leader in the fight against hunger and I am proud to be supporting their efforts with this campaign organized by The Athlete's Foot and Team Roc. It's important to me to be able to give back to my hometown in an impactful way by encouraging non-perishable food donations during the holiday season."

New Orleans :

Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 , at 5pm with Ambré

The Athlete's Foot, 4490 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, LA 70126

Supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

Singer and songwriter Ambré shares, "I am very excited to partner with The Athlete's Foot and Team Roc to spread love in my hometown of New Orleans during the holiday season. In our community, having these resources are invaluable and I am proud to give back in a meaningful way. The Second Harvest Food Bank is a leader in our continued fight against hunger and disaster relief in Southern Louisiana."

Raleigh-Durham:

Saturday, November 12, 2022 , at 2 pm with Reuben Vincent

The Athlete's Foot, 6910 Fayetteville Rd, Durham, NC 27713

Supporting the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Hip hop artist Reuben Vincent states, "I am amped to be joining The Athlete's Foot and Team Roc alongside Feeding America to support The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. As an artist and an influencer in today's generation, I think it's very important that we give back to the community in every way we can, especially during the holidays. There was a certain time in the past when my holidays weren't as bright, so I want to be there for others and inspire them."

Atlanta :

Saturday, November 19, 2022 , at 2 pm with Dixson

The Athlete's Foot, 564 Lee Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Supporting Atlanta Community Food Bank

Singer, songwriter, and producer Dixson shares, "It is no secret that there are people who do not have equal access to the resources in the U.S. In particular, food insecurity and unequal access to nutritious food impacts far too many of our community members, including children, families, seniors and unhoused people. This is why the work that the Atlanta Community Food Bank does is so important. Providing meals during the holidays is a major blessing for the community and continues the long-standing tradition of active community service that my family instilled in me. I am so honored to partner with The Athlete's Foot and Team Roc in their endeavor to give back to the city I was raised in."

For more information about Feeding America and how you can help, go to ww.feedingamerica.org .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Team Roc:

Team Roc, Roc Nation's philanthropic and social justice division, maintains an unwavering commitment to activism and humanitarianism. We work to advance the fight for justice, social good, and meaningful impact, and we collaborate with partners across all industries to effect positive change in communities most harmed by inequity and systemic racism around the world.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA, in the United States.

Media Contact:

Stacey Manasco at Talent Resources | 917.251.0909 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Athlete's Foot