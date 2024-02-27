The Athlete's Foot Announces 2023 Global Retail Earnings Numbers

Global Specialty Footwear and Lifestyle Chain Achieves $593M in Sales with a 7% Increase

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), a trail-blazing force in the athletic-inspired lifestyle and streetwear market, has reported significant financial success for the fiscal year 2023. With a remarkable 7% surge, TAF achieved $593 million in global sales, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry. This achievement is a testament to TAF's unwavering commitment to financial growth and community engagement, even amidst a challenging retail landscape.

Param Singh, Chairman of Arklyz Group , states, "I am proud to share that TAF's remarkable 7% sales growth to $593 million is a testament in executing to our strategic vision and unwavering commitment to our community-centric practices. This achievement underscores our global influence and steadfast dedication to fostering meaningful consumer connections. TAF's unparalleled ability to engage with consumers, cultivate active customer relationships, and deeply integrate with local communities sets us apart, consistently driving impactful transformations for all stakeholders involved."

In 2023, TAF celebrated financial growth and heightened customer engagement with the successful global rollout of its innovative "Neighborhood" store concept. This initiative, emphasizing localized assortments and impactful philanthropic programs, fueled growth and underscored TAF's commitment to diversity, empowerment, and sustainability. Initiatives such as the IMPACT Council Summits and sponsorship of the HBCU Elite 100 highlighted TAF's dedication to inclusivity. A pivotal moment in promoting industry-wide inclusivity was Grammy-winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard's participation in the Strategic African American Retail Track (StAART) Program, culminating in the opening of a TAF store in Greenville, SC.

Moreover, TAF's innovative and community-focused marketing strategies have significantly strengthened community connections and revolutionized retail experiences to meet evolving needs while championing minority-owned brands. Supported by extensive community programming totaling 50,000 hours and collaborations with over 60 non-profits, including impactful initiatives like "Back to School Kicks Chicago" and the "GALA" for Atlanta Public Schools, TAF's commitment to social responsibility and community upliftment remains steadfast. In the EMEA region, initiatives such as Project Fearless and Hope Runners have further underscored TAF's dedication to making a positive impact.

As TAF sets its sights on 2024 with plans for global expansion and deeper community engagement, the strategic acquisition of Lloyd by Arklyz Group stands as a pivotal milestone, symbolizing not only financial growth but also a continued dedication to making a positive impact on communities worldwide.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are in Stans, Switzerland, and Atlanta, Ga. in the United States. For further information, please visit www.theathletesfootstores.com .

