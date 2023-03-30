The Athlete's Foot Announces Beth Greenfield as Lead Merchandiser and Buyer

Veteran Retail Industry Insider Joins Marketing Team

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), has announced the addition of industry veteran Beth Greenfield in the role of Lead Merchandiser and Buyer effective as of March 27th. Greenfield has over 25 years of extensive experience in retail, buying, and merchandising that she perfected working for top brands including Champion , Puma , Footlocker , and Citi Trends . In her new role, Greenfield will report directly to Matthew Lafone, President, and GM of Americas, and will work closely with The Athlete's Foot brand and operating partners to develop and implement regional product strategies, identify market trends, and drive engagement in their communities. Beth will also lead the hyper-localization of The Athlete's Foot product offerings to better serve the brand's customers and partners.

Beth, who holds a BS in Business Administration, Marketing from The University of Florida is bringing her incredible passion for product and sneaker culture to The Athlete's Foot merchandising team. During her time working in the wholesale sector of the business with companies such as Champion and Puma, Beth developed and executed global, channel, and market-specific product strategies and assortments that maximized sales and profits and provided a consistent customer/consumer experience and showcased the highest quality of on-brand product offering possible all while being market relevant and on-trend. Similarly, while working in the retail arena at the likes of both Foot Locker and Citi Trends, Beth collaborated with her wholesale partners and vendor base to curate both democratic and market-specific assortments that drove key financial metrics along with consumer satisfaction. In joining The Athlete's Foot team, Beth will be able to tap into the learnings from her past roles and skill set to develop and implement regional product strategies, identify market trends, and drive engagement in our communities.

Beth Greenfield states, "For me, it's always been about connecting to the consumer to meet and exceed their expectations. Sneaker culture is part of my DNA, and I am incredibly passionate about being able to connect to this consumer by building 360 head-to-toe product stories that live at the intersection of fashion, sports, music, culture, and the local community." She continues, "The Athlete's Foot is community-driven and made up of a team of amazing people that brings sneaker culture to life in everything that they do. I am incredibly fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to join their team and look forward to collaborating with the brand and operating partners to allow our consumers the ability to craft their own story through clothing and style."

Matthew Lafone, President, and GM of Americas (TAF), shares, "I'm delighted to welcome Beth Greenfield to the TAF team. Beth is an accomplished leader whose experience within the retail, buying, and merchandising industry is unmatched. TAF is dedicated to delivering an exceptional brand experience to our customers and we look forward to working with Beth on elevating those offerings."

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are in Stans, Switzerland, and Atlanta, GA, in the United States.

