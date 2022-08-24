The Athlete's Foot Announces Creation of Impact Council

The coalition will focus on raising awareness in underserved communities through five key pillars focusing on community enrichment, social justice, female empowerment, children in need, and creating opportunities for the homelessness

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) announces the inception of its Impact Council which was created to empower local communities through a variety of initiatives, enrichment, and outreach programs. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities. The Impact Council has identified five key pillars of focus which include community enrichment, social justice, female empowerment, children in need, and creating opportunities for the homeless.

Matthew Lafone, President, and GM of Americas (TAF) shares, "The Impact Council is focused on creating significant change in those communities who need support and resources. We have assembled a dream team of inspiring and powerful individuals who are dedicated to making sure that those underserved communities will be heard and seen."

The Impact Council's board members consist of leading thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. Jahi Rawlings, Founder, and CEO of Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League will be representing the Bruh Mentor Organization , Robert Golden, Founder and CEO of Golden Charter Academy will be representing Golden Charter Academy , Danielle Geathers, Activist and Founder of Talented Ten will be representing Talented Ten, and Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, Director, Design Education & Growth S.E.E.D. for adidas will be representing Black Talent in Fashion & Design Fund. In addition to supplying resources, and a public platform, The Athlete's Foot is invested in supporting philanthropic efforts for the Impact Council by donating funds to each organization.

Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, Director, Design Education & Growth | S.E.E.D. for adidas, shares, ``It's an honor to be included on the Impact Council with my fellow changemakers. The Athlete's Foot is dedicated to providing a platform to amplify opportunities and provide equitable resources to assist in opening doors for lesser-served communities and individuals. I look forward to working with my board members and the TAF leadership to help open those doors." Thornhill-Goldson continues, "We're also excited to support the next generation of exceptional creatives through the Black Talent in Design & Fashion Fund which directly aids Black students entering the fashion and/or footwear industry by removing financial barriers to obtaining a technical design education at the collegiate level."

Through strategic partnerships with organizations and corporations such as HBCU Elite 100, which TAF is the official retail sponsor of, Black Footwear Forum, Roc Nation, United Justice Coalition, Hope House, Black Talent Fund, and Boys & Girls Clubs. The Athlete's Foot and The Impact Council hope to accomplish their shared goal of leveling the playing field for communities in need of assistance. The Athlete's Foot (TAF) will be participating in the Black Footwear Forum (BFF) at their National Event in Detroit at Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design on September 16 - 18. The event will serve as a place where attendees, executives, and industry leaders will gather for three days of events, celebrations, forums, and networking as the Black Footwear Forum (BFF) continues to strengthen and support black professionals in the American footwear industry.

Matt Priest, President & CEO, Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA) states, "We look forward to partnering with The Athlete's Foot during our Black Footwear Forum (BFF) this September in Detroit. The goal of the three days is to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, build new alliances, and continue the conversation of equity and inclusion within the footwear industry."

About The Black Footwear Forum

The Black Footwear Forum formally known as the African American Footwear Forum (AAFF) invites footwear industry professionals and supporters to share stories and ideas and to create a dialog around the influence, leadership, and passion provided by blacks in the global footwear industry. This forum encourages collaboration to establish industry goals in the development of black talent at all levels. Surrounding the Forum are regional and national events that provide connecting conversations for black footwear professional brands to share concerns and solutions to help shape the conversation while bridging the gaps across the industry.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.

