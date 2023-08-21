The Athlete's Foot Announces Inaugural Employee IMPACT Scholarship Program

Specialty Footwear and Lifestyle Chain Awards 5 Exemplary Employees with 5K Grant to Continue Their Education

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), is proud to announce its inaugural class of Employee IMPACT Scholarship Program 2023 recipients that will receive a five thousand dollar grant towards their continuing education. TAF is passionate about promoting education and driving change at the community level. This generous scholarship program focuses on the merits of five outstanding The Athlete's Foot employees across their 60 US and Caribbean franchises. The recipients are all TAF employees who have shown exceptional dedication to their store and team.

The requirements that TAF employees must meet to be considered for the IMPACT Scholarship Program, include being a change maker within the store, inspiring others and co-workers daily, volunteering their time to make a difference in the community, and showcasing the passion for the brand and promotion of TAF's products and offerings. Potential recipients are nominated by a franchise partner who will then submits a one-sheet write-up on each candidate to the awarding committee.

Dahir Inc. nominated Cayden Lee Usher from the Salisbury, NC store who will be attending Pfeiffer University majoring in Business and Leadership, Camry Barbour from the Winston-Salem NC store will attend Carolina Christian College majoring in Sports Management, and Lucy Griffin from the Charleston, NC store will be attending the College of Charleston majoring in Communications. Jerry Slover nominated Anastasia Appiah from the Mableton, GA store who will be attending Florida A&M University (FAMU) majoring in Pre-Business. Brent and Lucy Wang selected Jabari Hunte from the Barbados store who will be attending the University of the West Indies Cave Hill majoring in Biochemistry with Chemistry.

Cassidy Dansberry, Marketing Manager shares, "At The Athlete's Foot we value our employees and support them in continuing their pursuit of higher education. We hope our IMPACT Scholarship Program will inspire our employees to complete their courses of study or continue to their next level of learning. We look forward to our first class of recipient's upcoming educational achievements."

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are in Stans, Switzerland, and Atlanta, GA, in the United States.

