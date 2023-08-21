The Athlete's Foot Announces Inaugural Employee IMPACT Scholarship Program

News provided by

The Athlete's Foot

21 Aug, 2023, 08:31 ET

Specialty Footwear and Lifestyle Chain Awards 5 Exemplary Employees with 5K Grant to Continue Their Education  

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), is proud to announce its inaugural class of Employee IMPACT Scholarship Program 2023 recipients that will receive a five thousand dollar grant towards their continuing education. TAF is passionate about promoting education and driving change at the community level. This generous scholarship program focuses on the merits of five outstanding The Athlete's Foot employees across their 60 US and Caribbean franchises. The recipients are all TAF employees who have shown exceptional dedication to their store and team.

Continue Reading
The Athlete's Foot Logo
The Athlete's Foot Logo

The requirements that TAF employees must meet to be considered for the IMPACT Scholarship Program, include being a change maker within the store, inspiring others and co-workers daily, volunteering their time to make a difference in the community, and showcasing the passion for the brand and promotion of TAF's products and offerings. Potential recipients are nominated by a franchise partner who will then submits a one-sheet write-up on each candidate to the awarding committee.

Dahir Inc. nominated Cayden Lee Usher from the Salisbury, NC store who will be attending Pfeiffer University majoring in Business and Leadership, Camry Barbour from the Winston-Salem NC store will attend Carolina Christian College majoring in Sports Management, and Lucy Griffin from the Charleston, NC store will be attending the College of Charleston majoring in Communications. Jerry Slover nominated Anastasia Appiah from the Mableton, GA store who will be attending Florida A&M University (FAMU) majoring in Pre-Business. Brent and Lucy Wang selected Jabari Hunte from the Barbados store who will be attending the University of the West Indies Cave Hill majoring in Biochemistry with Chemistry. 

Cassidy Dansberry, Marketing Manager shares, "At The Athlete's Foot we value our employees and support them in continuing their pursuit of higher education. We hope our IMPACT Scholarship Program will inspire our employees to complete their courses of study or continue to their next level of learning. We look forward to our first class of recipient's upcoming educational achievements."

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):
More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are in Stans, Switzerland, and Atlanta, GA, in the United States.

Media Contact:
Stacey Manasco at Talent Resources
917.251.0909 | [email protected]   

SOURCE The Athlete's Foot

Also from this source

The Athlete's Foot Partners with Adidas on 'The Athlete of the Mic' with the Winner to Perform at Birthday Bash ATL

The Athlete's Foot Partners with HBCU Elite 100 to Celebrate Signing Weekend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.