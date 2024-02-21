The Athlete's Foot Celebrates Black History Month with Youth Day Event

News provided by

The Athlete's Foot

21 Feb, 2024, 08:49 ET

Empowering Youth Through Fitness, Wellness, and Financial Education

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athlete's Foot (TAF), the renowned global retailer celebrated for its athletic-inspired lifestyle and streetwear, is excited to announce its upcoming Black History Month Youth Day Event. This event came to fruition through a strategic partnership with leading organizations, including Finish First, a premier sports performance group, Movers and Pacers, a community-focused running club, and Delta Community, renowned for its commitment to financial literacy. The event will take place on Saturday, February 24th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 90 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Featuring youth activist Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as a distinguished guest and speaker, inspiring participants with her advocacy for equality and justice.

Continue Reading
The Athlete's Foot - Black History Month Youth Day Image
The Athlete's Foot - Black History Month Youth Day Image

Joining the event as a special guest is literacy advocate and entrepreneur, Sidney Keys III, Author, CEO & Founder, of Books N Bros an innovative online book club championing Black boys' empowerment through literature. This event is a vibrant celebration of Black American heritage, aiming to empower youth through a comprehensive program focused on health, wellness, and financial literacy. The day begins with a Youth Run organized by Movers & Pacers, where participants will experience a unique run/walk around historic Auburn Avenue. This activity is designed for physical engagement and enlightening conversations on significant Black History Month themes, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation among the youth. Following the Youth Run, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a session of Yoga with ISO Yoga, led by the esteemed instructor Joe Johnson. This session promises a moment of wellness and reflection, allowing participants to unwind and rejuvenate.

After recharging with a nutritious lunch provided by the organizers, the young attendees will be invited to a Basketball Clinic. This clinic aims to refine their athletic skills while promoting teamwork and discipline. The day's activities will culminate in a crucial Financial Literacy Chat conducted by seasoned professionals from Delta Community. This discussion is tailored to impart vital financial knowledge and skills, laying the groundwork for the participants' future financial well-being and success. Through this comprehensive agenda, the event endeavors to instill a sense of pride, health, and financial savvy in the youth, celebrating the legacy of Black Americans while equipping the next generation for a bright future.

Highlighting the event, The Athlete's Foot is proud to present a $5,000 donation to The Drum Major Institute, a testament to their commitment to the values of equality and justice. This significant contribution will be accepted by youth activist Yolanda Renee King, head of the Youth Council.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):
More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are in Stans, Switzerland, and Atlanta, Ga. in the United States. For further information please go to theathletesfootstores.com.

Media Contact:
Andrew Fern
Talent Resources
[email protected] / 612.669.8103

SOURCE The Athlete's Foot

