The Athlete's Foot Celebrates the Launch of its Flagship Store and Community Center in Atlanta with a Grand Opening

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is honored to announce the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters, flagship location and community center at 931 Monroe Drive, Suite 113E, Atlanta, GA 30308. Nestled in the heart of Midtown, this new establishment promises to be a cornerstone for retail excellence and community engagement.

Strategically located on the iconic Atlanta Beltline and Piedmont Park, the new location aims to integrate seamlessly into the fabric of the neighborhood. The Athlete's Foot plans to implement community enrichment, sponsorships, educational programming underscoring their commitment to supporting local communities and fostering meaningful connections. Grand opening events and ribbon-cutting festivities took place from September 12th through September 14th.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new US headquarters, flagship store, and community center in the heart of Midtown Atlanta," said Matt Lafone, President and GM of Americas at The Athlete's Foot. "This location is the first of its kind on Atlanta's iconic Beltline and will serve as a cultural hub for community engagement and deeper connectivity. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience what The Athlete's Foot has to offer, from the neighborhood, for the neighborhood."

The Athlete's Foot has proudly partnered with Black-owned businesses to develop the flagship location, enlisting T. Dallas Smith & Co . , the largest black African American-owned commercial real estate firm in the country, to continue its standing collaboration with The Athlete's Foot on finding locations for new stores focused on underserved black and minority communities. J.M. Lee Construction Co. , founded by Morehouse graduate Justin Lee, served as the general contractor, while Atlanta artist Aysha Pennerman will be contributing vibrant murals celebrating local culture. These partnerships reflect The Athlete's Foot's commitment to diversity and community and supporting Black entrepreneurship in its growth strategy.

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are in Stans, Switzerland, and Atlanta, Ga. in the United States. For further information please go to www.theathletesfoot.com .

