The Athlete's Foot Expands Marketing Team and Announces Key Personnel Moves

Executives Promoted in Marketing and Community Engagement Roles

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), has announced the expansion of its marketing team and promotion of two key executives to close out a successful 2022. Darius Billings to VP of Marketing: Community Engagement and StAART and Cassidy Dansberry to Marketing Manager, effective immediately. Billings, a 15-year TAF employee, and footwear industry veteran will continue to report to Matthew Lafone, President, and GM of Americas. Darius will lead all US brand and community engagement efforts along with the StAART program (The Strategic African American Retail Track). Dansberry, who will continue to report to Darius Billings was Partner Success Manager and consultant for digital marketing company Sapper Consulting prior to her role at TAF. Additionally, TAF has added two new positions to the Marketing team including a Social Media Coordinator and Marketing Coordinator.

Billings, a proud graduate of Howard University, capitalized on his business administration and marketing degree with roles at Nike, AND1 Basketball prior to joining The Athlete's Foot 15 years ago. Billings has been instrumental in the development and inception of the Impact Council which was created to empower local communities through various initiatives, enrichment, and outreach programs. The council's mission is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities. In addition, Darius spearheads the StAART program (The Strategic African American Retail Track), which was created in 2020 as a response to the Black Lives Matter Movement and addresses the economic disparities within the Black community, especially within the footwear industry.

Matthew Lafone, President, and GM of Americas (TAF), shares, "The Athlete's Foot is proud to announce the much-deserved promotions of veteran team member Darius Billings and Cassidy Dansberry. They were both instrumental during the past year in driving consumer connectivity and leading TAF's community-based grassroots initiatives." He continues, "We are excited to build on the momentum from 2022 and are moving full speed ahead with several game-changing programs and concepts for 2023."

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are in Stans, Switzerland, and Atlanta, GA, in the United States.

