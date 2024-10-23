The Athlete's Foot Launches "Be About That Vote" Campaign to Empower Voter Participation

Empowering Atlanta, New Orleans, and North Carolina to Make Their Voices Heard Ahead of the Elections

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the launch of its dynamic "Be About That Vote" campaign, designed to inspire civic participation and promote voter registration ahead of the upcoming elections. Central to this initiative is an innovative augmented reality (AR) experience, created in collaboration with Zappar, that brings the importance of voting to life. The AR mural outside TAF's Monroe store invites the community to engage with the message in a fresh, interactive way, featuring a call-to-action link that encourages voter registration.

This campaign, aimed at breaking down barriers to participation, continues across social media platforms with content from TAF brand ambassador, Flau'jae Johnson. As a prominent voice in the community, Flau'jae will release a series of posts this week, encouraging early voting and spotlighting the significance of using your voice to create change.

In partnership with the Barred Business Foundation, TAF hosted voter registration support at the Monroe store, ensuring the community has easy access to the resources needed to register. Additionally, TAF was present at Clark Atlanta University Homecoming on October 18, where the TAF Wagon offered resources and information on voter registration with engaging infographic displays designed to inspire attendees to participate in the electoral process.

As part of a broader campaign, TAF held a Sneakerball activation on October 4, where attendees received "Be About That Vote" buttons and viewed infographic billboards that emphasized the importance of voting.

TAF's in-store efforts are equally robust, as employees across all locations are wearing "Be About That Vote" buttons, fostering a culture of civic responsibility. The Monroe location has also established ongoing partnerships with voter registration organizations to make the process even more accessible.

"Voting is a fundamental right and a powerful tool for change," said Matt Lafone, President and GM of Americas at The Athlete's Foot. "Through the 'Be About That Vote' campaign, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers to participation and empowering individuals to make their voices heard."

Together, we can cultivate a culture of active participation in our democracy, just as The Athlete's Foot fosters a sense of community. Every voice matters in shaping our collective future, and by ensuring that all citizens are engaged and represented, we can build a stronger, more inclusive democracy—one that reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of everyone.

