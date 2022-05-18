The Athlete's Foot partners with adidas and brings back 'The Athlete of the Mic' contest with the winner to perform at 'Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash' in Atlanta

There are two ways to enter the contest with the first being online at TheAthleteoftheMic.com as well as live auditions. All hopeful prospects who enter online will need to upload a two-minute video of their performance. There will also be opportunities to receive a guaranteed live audition at select The Athlete's Foot stores in Atlanta and Raleigh, N.C .

"This is one of many engagement opportunities we have planned with adidas and other strategic brand partnerships to further our engagement with the communities," said The Athlete's Foot President and General Manager of Americas, Matthew Lafone. "We thank adidas for their strong commitment to The Athlete's Foot and look forward to The Athlete of the Mic contest as we partner with one of the most recognizable sportswear brands."

For more information about the contest including rules and regulations, please visit TheAthleteOfTheMic.com .

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States.

