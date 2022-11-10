The Athlete's Foot Partners with adidas School for Experiential Education in Design for Soles of Hope Event

The Event Will Benefit Hope House NOLA Residents and Their Families

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), is partnering with adidas School for Experiential Education in Design (S.E.E.D.) on their Soles of Hope event in New Orleans on November 20th. The event, which benefits the residents and families living in Hope House NOLA, takes place from 5pm - 9pm at TAF's New Orleans location, 600 Canal Street. Hope House is a co-living program developed by The Ladies of Hope Ministries to support impacted women transitioning to life after prison. The Soles of Hope Event is one of the many grassroots initiatives that The Athlete's Foot Impact Council has programmed to help level the playing field in equity and inclusion in their stores' communities.

In 2020, amid dual crises including COVID-19 and continuing cycles of anti-Black racism, police violence, and murders of unarmed Black men and women, The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM) opened Hope House NOLA, a safe space for women and girls to transform their lives and heal from trauma prior to, during and post-incarceration. Created with human services professionals and women and girls who are currently or formerly incarcerated to address core needs, Hope House NOLA includes live-in support in a homelike setting with light-filled bedrooms, a large gathering area, and a communal kitchen.

Cassidy Dansberry, Marketing Coordinator (TAF), shares, "Our partnership with the adidas S.E.E.D. program and The Ladies of Hope Ministries is a perfect example of the type of collaborations we were looking to identify when we created The Impact Council. The Athlete's Foot is dedicated to raising up and sustaining our local communities on every level."

Speakers at the event which will focus on design and leadership include Dr. Topeka K. Sam, Founder and CEO of The LOHM / Hope House NOLA, Cheresse Thornhill, TAF IMPACT Council Member, Director, Design Education & Growth | S.E.E.D, and Liz Connelly, Senior Manager Design Education | S.E.E.D. Post discussion Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, Liz Connelly, and S.E.E.D. Designers Chandrika Carr and Daziah Green will be leading a Shoe Customization Workshop and TAF NOLA franchise partner Moe Jabbar will be in attendance to discuss opportunities for employment at local TAF NOLA stores.

Cheresse Thornhill, TAF IMPACT Council Member, Director, Design Education & Growth | S.E.E.D. said "We are excited to partner with The Athlete's Foot and The LOHM on this S.E.E.D. Soles of Hope event where participants will have an opportunity to learn about the design process and customize their own pair of adidas Superstars."

The Athlete's Foot will be presenting discount cards for all women and children in attendance from The LOHM / Hope House NOLA to shop that day at the Canal Street store. The Athlete's Foot will also be providing a coupon card for 20% off future TAF purchases for the women currently living in Hope House NOLA for their stay with the organization.

"We're tremendously thankful for the support of The Athlete's Foot and their belief in our bold vision to provide necessary, safe housing for women impacted by trauma and incarceration," said Dr. Topeka K. Sam, Founder, and CEO of The Ladies of Hope Ministries. "This event will further The LOHM's mission to end poverty and incarceration for women and girls as we work to ensure that women coming home have the space and support to build the skills they need to become self-sustainable and thrive in their community."

About The Ladies of Hope Ministries

The Ladies of Hope Ministries is a New York-based nonprofit organization that works to empower women and girls to create sustainable lives post-incarceration. They drive change in the social justice movement by connecting them to housing, food, healthcare, living wage employment, entrepreneurship opportunities, education, and advocacy that amplifies the voices of those who have been impacted by the criminal legal system. Learn more at thelohm.org .

About S.E.E.D.

S.E.E.D. (School for Experiential Education in Design) is a 2-year program at adidas in partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, that acts as an alternative to a university education in Footwear Design. The program is an Open-Source education model that leverages industry experts inside and outside of the adidas brand to teach, guide, and mentor students. S.E.E.D. designers learn Leadership and Design skills via the product creation process of bringing "real" products to the marketplace. The program pipelines diverse talent into full-time positions within adidas on an expedited timeline.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain have 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.

Media Contact:

