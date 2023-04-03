The Athlete's Foot Partners with The North Carolina Justice Center on Free Event Focused on Fair Chance Hiring and Second Chance Reforms

The symposium will unite and engage North Carolina residents, impacted citizens, and business leaders on the topic of local second chance initiatives

ATLANTA, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), is partnering with The North Carolina Justice Center on their upcoming event "Unlocking Opportunities: A Symposium on the Business Case for Fair Chance Hiring and Second Chance Reforms." The event, which takes place on Friday, April 21st, from 9:30 am - 1:30 pm at the Capital Area NCWorks Career Center, is free, open to the public and will bring together North Carolina residents, directly impacted people, and local business leaders to hear presentations on the economic and community safety benefits of fair chance hiring, second chance initiatives, and reforms.

Darius Billings, VP of Marketing: Community Engagement and StAART states, "The Athlete's Foot is dedicated to supporting the communities that we serve. We are proud to partner with the North Carolina Justice Center and support their efforts to highlight second chance initiatives and reforms on the local level."

The North Carolina Justice Center is one of the state's preeminent voices for economic and social justice. It is vocal about its support and advocacy for second-chance reforms and initiatives for local residents. The organization's mission is to eliminate poverty in North Carolina by ensuring that every household in the state has access to the resources, services, and fair treatment it needs to achieve economic security.

Reggie Shuford, NC Justice Center Executive Director shares, "Providing people with criminal records the opportunity to obtain meaningful employment not only helps them support themselves and their families but also contributes to the economic well-being of our communities. Business leaders can play a critical role in breaking down barriers to employment for justice-involved people by adopting fair chance hiring practices and supporting second chance policy reforms."

Laura Holland, Director of the NC Justice Center's Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project says, "We commend The Athlete's Foot and every other business leader that has taken intentional steps to remove barriers to employment for people with criminal records. In North Carolina alone, more than 1.6 million people with a criminal record face barriers to needed opportunities, such as quality employment." She continues, "Without access to meaningful employment, thousands of people cannot take care of themselves or their families or fully contribute to society. Interventions such as fair chance employment policies from the private sector along with state and local second chance reform policies are essential to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at quality employment."

To register to attend the event in person please go to ncjustice.org/secondchancesymposium

Please go to the North Carolina Justice Center's Facebook page to register for the live stream at

https://fb.me/e/3qrRImIkq.

About North Carolina Justice Center

As a leading progressive research and advocacy organization, its mission is to eliminate poverty in North Carolina by ensuring that every household in the state has access to the resources, services, and fair treatment it needs to achieve economic security. Its work has improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF)

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.

