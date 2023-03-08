The Athlete's Foot, Puma, and Kicks & Fros Present 'Just Kickin' it'

A Mixer in Celebration of Women's History Month Hosted by Melissa Chanel

ATLANTA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is celebrating Women's History Month with Puma and Kicks & Fros at a mixer hosted by sneaker influencer and creative Melissa Chanel on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 4-8 pm at The Athlete's Foot SouthPark Mall location at 4400 Sharon Rd Suite E01C, 28211 in Charlotte, NC. The event will unite local NC sneakerheads and enthusiasts coming together for a night filled with activities, music, sweet treats, giveaways, and a three-person panel hosted by Melissa Chanel that will focus on entrepreneurship within the sneaker community with Destiny Wilson local sneaker customizer, Kiara Arnold , content creator, storyteller, sneaker lover and Davita Galloway , entrepreneur, costume designer, and local community leader.

Melissa Chanel is a Global Communications Lead by day and creative always! Melissa is known for her lifestyle blog MelissaChanel.com where she covers everything from personal style & blogging tips to her travels and her massive sneaker collection. In May of 2017, Melissa gave birth to Kicks and Fros: a lifestyle brand & community created to educate, entertain, elevate & inspire black and brown women in the sneaker community.

Melissa Chanel, Founder of Kicks & Fros shares "I'm excited to partner with The Athlete's Foot and Puma during Women's History Month to bring an event to Charlotte that not only highlights community leaders but also lets us mingle and celebrate with like-minded women! As the founder of Kicks & Fros, it is our mission to highlight and create space for Black and brown women who are not only sneaker lovers but also entrepreneurs, customizers, storytellers, and more!"

The Athlete's Foot Marketing Manager, Cassidy Dansberry shares "The Athlete's Foot is dedicated to supporting our female creators, footwear designers, customizers, and sneakerheads. We are looking forward to partnering with Puma and Kicks & Fros on our Women's History Month celebration in Charlotte with an all-female produced event hosted by influencer Melissa Chanel."

The event is free to attend and female-driven from concept to creation with all creative and digital assets created by Passion Burnell a local creator and sneaker enthusiast. It will include beats by DJ Fannie Mae, refreshments in the form of signature mocktails, custom cookies from a local women-owned brand, LIVE sneaker shopping with Melissa, and a Flyest Kicks Contest.

To reserve your complimentary spot to attend please click this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/just-kickin-it-powered-by-the-athletes-foot-tickets-570019863757

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.

