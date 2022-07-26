The Athlete's Foot Signs First Round Draft Pick AJ Griffin As Brand Ambassador

Griffin inks partnership with the Atlanta based Retailer

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First round draft pick AJ Griffin has officially signed a brand ambassador deal with global retailer The Athlete's Foot (TAF), following his selection by The Atlanta Hawks . The Atlanta based retailer identified the former Duke basketball player for the partnership, with both Atlanta and North Carolina being key markets for the business.

The specialty footwear and lifestyle retailer TAF is inspired by streetwear, and provides top quality products for both athletic and everyday wear. Playing basketball and his affinity for sneakers has been a part of Griffin's life since a very young age, and he is passionate about representing an inclusive retailer that he truly believes in.

"I am so excited and honored to serve as an ambassador of The Athlete's Foot," said Griffin. "From visiting the store while at Duke to get my hands on the newest drops to now having TAF welcome me to Atlanta, I couldn't ask for a better partner to align with."

As a TAF ambassador, AJ will make in store appearances in both North Carolina and Atlanta during the coming months. Each of his appearances will support a local non-profit organization that falls within the TAF Impact focus areas of local/underserved communities, minorities, children in need, empowering women and homeless.

"We are beyond thrilled to officially welcome AJ Griffin to Atlanta, and most importantly the TAF family," said Matt Lafone, President of The Athlete's Foot. "His commitment to his sport, community and love of sneaker culture made him a natural choice for us."

For more information on AJ Griffin's brand ambassadorship please visit theathletesfoot.com or follow The Athlete's Foot on Instagram and Facebook .

About The Athlete's Foot:

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States.

