The Atilla Group LLC Sets Launch Date for "SWIGGLE"

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chino Hills, CA based The Atilla Group (a California LLC) has set a launch date for its premier single use, disposable mouthwash product SWIGGLE.

The company says on March 17th, 2020 it will begin national sales for both the commercial and home use of its brand.

Ken Faciane, managing partner for the company says "We are ready to introduce what we hope to become the nation's #1 single use mouthwash product." Ken goes on to say, "Our goal on the commercial side is to put 2 packs of SWIGGLE in 1/2 oz sizes in 20% of the nation's hotel and hospitality rooms by the end of 2022. With 1.1 billion room nights booked in the United States alone each year, we are excited about the scalability of the brand." SWIGGLE hopes to serve the oral hygiene needs of guests and travelers nationwide, giving added value to their stay.

The company says its research has shown hotels and cruise lines are continuing to struggle to keep repeat customers. Guest surveys reveal guests repeat stays at hospitality venues which offer the most complimentary room items, especially when higher quality, branded room items are introduced. Customers see it as "value added" if room rates are similar.

The company plans to market and sell its brand to hotels, airlines, and cruise lines, as well as for home use. Hopefully replacing the big bottles of mouthwash sitting in most people's guests and master bathrooms.

The companies individual use product sold in the shape of a puzzle piece, with the tag line "The last piece of the puzzle to fresh breath" hopes to be available at retail outlets such as CVS, Target, and Costco by the end of the year.

THE ATILLA GROUP LLC, "All rights reserved" SWIGGLE is a registered trademark of the Atilla Group LLC. GOSWIGGLE.COM (under construction until March 17th, 2020)

