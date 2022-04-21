The Atkins™ Brand Reduces Climate Impact with Launch of New Tetra Pak® Carton with More Plant-Based Content

Low Carb Lifestyle Brand Launches Ready-To-Drink Shakes in New, Plant-Based Packaging

DENVER, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atkins™, a nutritional snacking brand that is part of The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) has announced the launch of their ready-to-drink shakes in a Tetra Pak® carton that uses 78 percent renewable, plant-based materials.

The inner and outer polyethylene layers of the carton as well as the plant-based resealable cap are derived from sugarcane. This delivers a 17 percent decrease in carbon footprint, as compared to using fossil fuel-based materials.

Tetra Pak introduced plant-based polymer layers for their aseptic packaging in 2016 but recently began offering this at its Denton, Texas factory. Atkins is the first brand to launch this carton format produced in the U.S.

"Tetra Pak has been a great longstanding packaging supplier of ours, and we are excited to be bringing this new carton to the U.S. market that aligns with our sustainability goals," says Dave Wallis, SVP Operations, Simply Good Foods. "The package is made mainly from renewable materials. It is also recyclable and helps prevent food waste. Made from FSC®-certified paperboard, it also promotes the well-being of the world's forests."

"Tetra Pak is working to create the world's most sustainable food package. But for our innovations to make a real impact, it is important to have customers, like Atkins, that recognize the value in minimizing their footprint by choosing to bring this product to market and into the hands of consumers," says Jason Pelz, Tetra Pak's Vice President of Sustainability in the U.S., Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.

This new packaging will be available across the shakes' 15-flavor portfolio, including Milk Chocolate Delight, Creamy Vanilla, Strawberry, Dark Chocolate Royale, and the Iced Coffee Protein Shake line. For information on where to purchase please visit Atkins.com or @AtkinsNutritionals on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest and @AtkinsInsider on Twitter.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. The product portfolio we develop, market and sell consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink ("RTD") shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Atkins Endulge®, and Quest® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with acquisition opportunities in the nutritional snacking space. For more information, please refer to http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .

About the Atkins™ Brand

Over the past 50 years, the Atkins brand has become an iconic American brand rooted in the nutritional principles of reduced sugar and carbohydrates, with optimal protein and good fats. Grounded in science and more than 100 clinical studies, the Atkins lifestyle has helped millions of people achieve their personal weight management and health goals. Atkins portfolio of products includes nutritional bars, ready-to-drink shakes, confectionary treats, and snacks to support the Atkins lifestyle, with free access to all of our tools, such as the website, 1600+ recipes, meal planner, mobile app, community forums, and more. Atkins products are available online at Atkins.com, through e-commerce, and in more than 43,000 locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about Atkins, visit www.atkins.com.

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™," reflects our commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com.

