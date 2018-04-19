The Atlanta Beltline and African-American Women's Health Among Topics Explored During Research Day 2018

This year, student researchers examined an array of case studies and topics ranging from the Atlanta Beltline project, and African-American women's health, to an assessment of land use and potential flood risk in metropolitan Atlanta. For the first time, the public will be able to view student abstracts online.

Organizers say Research Day has broadened its interest among the public and academia. "Every year, more outside guests join us," said Claudia W. Scholz, Ph.D., associate provost for research and an organizer of the event. "This year, we'll have visitors from Genentech, an event sponsor, and Emory School of Nursing. Several graduate programs will also be on hand, including Northwestern and Stanford."

Students and faculty advisors will be recognized during Research Day's closing ceremony. Remarks will be given by Provost Sharon Davies, J.D., and a Genentech representative, followed by a panel discussion about the arts and sciences moderated by President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D.

"I'm truly grateful to the staff and faculty who move heaven and earth to organize an event that truly replicates the professional conference experience," said Dr. Scholz. "Most of this labor is invisible to students and guests, but it takes the work of dozens of volunteers to make Research Day so successful each year."

Research Day is co-chaired by A. Nayena Blankson, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology, and Marionette Holmes, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Economics and associate professor of economics.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit Research Day.

WHO:

The keynote speaker will be Marla F. Frederick, Ph.D., professor of African and African American Studies and of Religion and director of graduate studies at Harvard University.

WHEN:

Friday, April 20, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Spelman College

GPS Address: 440 Westview Drive, Atlanta, GA 30310

Research Day will be held at various locations across campus.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Follow the events of the day at #SpelmanResearchDay.

