The Atlanta Business Chronicle Ranks Operation HOPE One of Atlanta's Top Nonprofits

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, a prominent nonprofit focused on financial literacy and economic inclusion, has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the leading nonprofit organizations in Atlanta. This recognition underscores the financial health, mission clarity, and effective leadership of the nonprofits. Among nearly 45,000 nonprofit organizations in the metro Atlanta area, HOPE ranks 17th for the second consecutive year.

"Being recognized as one of Atlanta's top nonprofits is a reflection of the thousands of individuals and families who rely on HOPE for assistance in achieving financial independence, whether it involves building credit, purchasing a home, or starting a business," stated John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Our mission is focused on delivering financial literacy at scale, enabling more Americans to engage in the economy with dignity and confidence."

Operation HOPE has continually expanded its award-winning "HOPE Inside" model, which features community-based coaches providing free financial education and counseling. The organization has gained recognition for its innovative programming (1MBB) and rapid growth, earning a spot on Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Pacesetters" (Fastest Growing Companies) list and receiving Charity Navigator's highest, 4-star rating for accountability and transparency.

"In a time when families are facing rising costs and quick technological advancements, nonprofits serve as a vital link between community needs and viable solutions," noted Brian Betts, President & Chief Financial Officer at Operation HOPE. "Strategic partnerships—across cities, schools, employers, and financial institutions—allow us to scale effective initiatives. This encompasses trusted coaching and data-driven programs with measurable results. We aim to transform generosity into sustainable mobility for the communities we serve, particularly in our home city of Atlanta."

HOPE Snapshot

Hands-on Programs: Thousands have benefited nationwide from HOPE's financial coaching network and initiatives that focus on credit and money management, homeownership readiness, and entrepreneurship

Trusted Source for All: HOPE's Charity Navigator 4-star rating highlights strong fiscal management. This rating illustrates organizational effectiveness and accountability, aiding donors in making informed decisions and prompting nonprofits to maintain high governance and impact standards.

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity within disenfranchised communities— transforming check-cashing customers into banking clients, renters into homeowners, small business aspirants into entrepreneurs, minimum wage earners into living wage consumers, and disaster victims into financially empowered survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

