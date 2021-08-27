The Atlanta City Council Recognizes Citizens Trust Bank for 100 Years in the Community

Citizens Trust Bank opened its doors for business in 1921 and has been a beacon of strength and financial empowerment for all who have encountered the brand. From its beginnings on Auburn Avenue, in the greater Atlanta downtown community, its history and legacy are the foundation that supports the vision to empower future generations.

100 years in the community, the proclamation was authored to commemorate the Bank's commitment to its founding principles: Financial stability and business development, the importance of thrift or savings and making homeownership possible for all people.

The proclamation recognizes the bank's foresighted leadership that has afforded Citizens Trust Bank to navigate countless initiatives for support of banking, trade and commerce within the community. From the need to start the bank, in the 1900's, to the civil rights movement of the 1950's and 60's, to the powerful awareness and the present-day movement through social media to support community economics, Citizens Trust Bank takes pride in offering competitive, responsive financial solutions to meet the growing financial needs of an entire community.

"We are truly appreciative and honored to receive this recognition from Councilman Westmoreland and the Atlanta City Council," stated Cynthia N. Day, President and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank. Standing on the strong shoulders of the Bank's founding fathers, we thank our customers and partners for their support. The vision and commitment of our Board of Directors and leadership team allow us to continue to innovate and grow for our next generation of customers. These partnerships along with our dedicated employees set the stage and reconfirm our promise to be a trusted partner in the continued success of our communities for the next 100 years," concluded Day.

"Citizens Trust Bank's ongoing commitment in the areas of financial stewardship, community involvement and financial education is the key to our community's well-being and long-term quality of life," said Councilman Matt Westmoreland, Atlanta City Council, "We are grateful for their partnership and the contributions they've made to sustaining the financial health of the communities we both serve," added Westmoreland.

Commemorating this milestone, the bank's year-long celebration includes special partnerships with local, state and national organizations to continue to empower, inform and educate future generations about the historical significance and continued importance of the Bank's impact on economic equality and the financial well-being of its communities.

Some of the year's celebratory and community engagement events include:

Donation of 100-year-old bank documents to be shared, publicly for future exhibition and historical preservation;

Citizens Trust Bank's historical marker ceremony;

Access to Business Capital , Build Wealth Through Homeownership and You and Your Money seminar series;

, and seminar series; Small Business Technical Assistance workshops : How to Write a Business Plan, Market Your Business for Success, Information Technology, Record keeping/Accounting and Human Resources management insights;

Feature Citizens Trust Bank's customers through personal impact stories and testimonials;

Interactive activities to promote collaboration, future thinking, and public engagement on the Company's social media channels; and,

A Celebratory Gala.

Celebrating 100 years in the community, Citizens Trust Bank remains committed to providing personalized service and financial solutions to meet the growing needs of the community. Through a legacy built on economic equality and well-being, we go beyond meeting the needs of offering banking solutions; our mission is to empower our customers and future generations for financial success.



The bank takes pride in offering its financial solutions throughout metropolitan-Atlanta and Birmingham and Eutaw, Alabama. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the Bank offers its common stock over-the-counter to the public under the trading symbol CZBS and can be found at www.ctbconnect.com.

