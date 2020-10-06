The Atlanta Jewish Music Festival Rebrands As Neranenah Concert And Culture Series

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Jewish Music Festival is excited to announce its name change to Neranenah, a concert and culture series. The name, inspired by the lyrics of "Hava Nagila," the most iconic song of Jewish celebration, means 'to come together and sing' in Hebrew. The new name is meant to attract a more inclusive and broader audience, all while paying homage to the organization's roots.

In 2009, the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival was started in order to promote Jewish music and educate the Atlanta community. Over the past 10 years, the organization has helped to grow the city's Jewish music scene through collective efforts and partnerships by hosting concerts, musical Shabbat services, and Jewish music events, including its namesake concert series held in March every year.

However, over the past two years, the organization's focus had taken a shift with more emphasis on the broader Jewish contributions to music and arts. Sponsoring events and concerts that discussed the relationship between Black and Jewish artists, promoting the diverse works encompassed in the Jewish American songbook, and even partnering with an HBCU philharmonic for a performance, the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival determined the need a name that better fit its updated mission, sparking the change to Neranenah.

"We hope with our new name to grow into a national event that is purposely placed in Atlanta, instead of a hyper-local one that coincidently takes place here," said Neranenah Executive Director Joe Alterman. "We recognize that Atlanta, because of its rich history as a Civil Rights hub with deep ties between the Jewish and Black communities, is the perfect and timely place to celebrate and explore Jewish contributions to the arts."

Neranenah better reflects the inclusively of the organization's programming, but also allows for expansion into all sorts of Jewish cultural arts programming-- not only music, but comedy, spoken word, panels and conversations. Neranenah is hosting a handful of virtual programs this fall, including being featured by The Kennedy Center's Arts Across America program on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 4 p.m.

To learn more or donate, visit www.neranenaharts.org or follow Neranenah on Facebook and Instagram at @neranenah.

Joe Alterman

Neranenah

[email protected]

SOURCE Neranenah

Related Links

http://www.neranenaharts.org

