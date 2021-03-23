The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names AnswerRocket A Winner Of The Atlanta Top Workplaces 2021 Award

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerRocket, an augmented analytics software company focused on making data analysis easy, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the second consecutive year. Over 3,000 metro Atlanta companies were nominated or asked to participate in the awards program. Of those, 175 were recognized as Top Workplaces based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

AnswerRocket was named a Top Workplace by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for a second consecutive year

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"This year's recognition as a Top Workplace is especially meaningful given the dramatic changes to all of our lives over the course of the year," said Alon Goren, AnswerRocket CEO. "I'm incredibly proud of our team for fostering a culture that has thrived in both remote and in-office settings with humility, empathy, and poise. That this honor was granted to us based on the feedback of our employees is humbling and furthers our commitment to creating a modern, best-in-class workplace where we can all thrive."

About AnswerRocket

Founded in 2013, AnswerRocket is an augmented analytics platform that automates routine analysis normally performed by analysts. AnswerRocket uses AI and machine learning to accurately measure, diagnose, and predict business performance in seconds, automatically creating comprehensive stories with interactive visualizations and narrative insights.

Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, AnswerRocket empowers business people to access all of their data, ask questions in plain English, and get quick answers in seconds. The results are faster insights, better decisions, and more time to dedicate to executing ideas versus churning through data analysis. To learn more about AnswerRocket, visit www.answerrocket.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

