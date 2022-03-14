The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Brightwell Top Atlanta Workplace for Fourth Year in a Row

Award Recognizes Brightwell's positive corporate culture and company-wide passion for bringing financial freedom to global migrant workers

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid and send and spend money safely and efficiently worldwide, today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for the fourth year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The award follows Brightwell's season of growth and expansion, allowing the platform to enable cross-border payments to over 120 countries with minimal compliance and regulatory hassle and bring stability and reliability to workers during a uniquely disruptive year. In addition to this most recent award, Brightwell was named by TAG as one of the Top 40 Innovative Companies, recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of Georgia's 25 Largest Fintech Companies, and won the fintech Advance award for innovation in fintech companies.

"Despite the immense challenges posed in the past two years, the Brightwell team has continued to advance our products to support a global workforce," said Larry Hipp, Brightwell's chief executive officer. "We've intentionally prioritized a wide range of experiences and perspectives while working diligently to ensure that our people feel heard, supported, and encouraged. We are immensely proud of their work, and we are thrilled to see our mission and vision brought to life every day at Brightwell and recognized for the fourth straight year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution."

About Energage



Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

About Brightwell



Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid, as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. Driven by a mission to create products that serve the financial needs of crews, Brightwell helps global workers safely manage their money. Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management and its easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools that empower global workers. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

