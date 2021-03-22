The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Veristor a Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2021 Award

ATLANTA, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, has been awarded an Atlanta Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The company has now received the accolade for the sixth time.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Our success is driven by the passion, talent and engagement of our employees," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "It's their unwavering commitment to our customers that sets Veristor apart. It's extremely rewarding to know that our employees have again placed us in this exclusive group of Atlanta's Top Workplace award winners."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The full list of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 2021 Top Workplaces can be viewed at https://www.ajc.com/top-workplaces. For more information on how you can join the award winning team at Veristor, visit: https://veristor.com/about-veristor/careers.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

