The Atlanta Pitch Summit Celebrates 10 Years

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5 & 6, The Atlanta Pitch Summit , a branding event that brings advancements and opportunities for all writers, producers, directors, actors and entertainment entrepreneurs to pitch their idea to television networks and film studios, will be taking place for a tenth year in Atlanta, Georgia.

Founder of Atlanta Pitch Summit, Ty Johnston-Chavis Atlanta Pitch Summit

The summit, created by Author and Producer, Ty Johnston-Chavis in 2011, has been the #1 leading marketplace in the Southeast region's Creative Community to pitch their scripts or completed projects to prominent executives and buyers in the motion picture and television industry.

"This is where content meets distribution and it's like speed-dating with a script in your hand," says Johnston-Chavis. "This is the only pitch event on this side of Southern Hollywood where the most influential industry executives and decision makers-in the entertainment industry-share a marketplace during an extraordinary weekend."

Now in collaboration with the Dekalb Entertainment Commission (DEC), The Atlanta Pitch Summit will host its 10th year anniversary in celebration as a virtual conference due to the pandemic .

The Atlanta Pitch Summit is sponsored by Fulton Films in support of the Script to Screen Contest - in which a filmmaker will be awarded with a production package valued at $10,000. They must be a Fulton County resident and the Atlanta Pitch Summit will oversee pre-production, production, post-production and the premier.

On Friday, November 5, those registered will have access (through virtual panels) to development and creative producers from networks and studios, show-runners, directors, talent, execs, agents, managers, attorneys, casting directors and entrepreneurs.

On Saturday, November 6, these same people will have a chance to pitch television shows or movie ideas directly to those aforementioned. The Atlanta Pitch Summit is dedicated to giving the creative individual a chance in a lifetime, to a one-on-one pitch meeting.

Some of the networks and companies attending include Fox Soul, OWN, Harpo Films, AllBlk, Just a Rebel, WeTV, ABC, Autumn Bailey Entertainment, Level 1 Entertainment, The Film Factory, and Swirl Films

To learn more on The Atlanta Pitch summit, please visit their website at: https://atlantapitchsummit.com.

