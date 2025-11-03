The Atlantic Grill Welcomes Executive Chef Andy Stark, Joining GM Renee Locke to Lead a New Era of Elevated Seacoast Dining

RYE, N.H., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlantic Grill in Rye, New Hampshire, is ushering in a new era of coastal dining with the addition of Executive Chef Andy Stark, joining forces with General Manager Renee Locke to further elevate this beloved Seacoast destination. Together, Stark and Locke represent the next generation of leadership at The Atlantic Grill — a dynamic duo blending creativity, hospitality, and community to refine an already cherished staple of the Seacoast. The result is a renewed focus on thoughtful dining experiences that feel both familiar and elevated, all within an elegant coastal setting just minutes from downtown Portsmouth.

A standout from Atlantic Grill's refreshed fall menu, Chef Andy Stark's braised short rib bolognese marries slow-simmered heirloom ragout with fresh pappardelle and pecorino-comforting, refined, and crafted to complement our signature coastal dining experience just minutes from downtown Portsmouth. Chef Andy Stark introduces bold fall flavors with this coconut-curried salmon, paired with lemongrass jasmine rice, bok choy, and honey-ginger glaze. A fresh addition to Atlantic Grill's new seasonal menu, reflecting elevated coastal dining and creative culinary craftsmanship minutes from Portsmouth.

From the Line to Leadership

For Stark, joining The Atlantic Grill represents a full-circle moment. A New Hampshire native, his culinary journey began at a small pizza shop in Durham before moving on to larger-scale scratch kitchens. He credits mentors like Jay Gibney, John DeFranc, and Denise Herrera for shaping his early career — experiences that led him to leadership roles with Burtons Grill, and later to Banners Kitchen & Tap, a 700-seat restaurant in Boston's TD Garden operated by the Patina Group.

There, he honed his skills managing high-volume operations and large-scale private catering for clients including the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Team Canada, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

"I've been in the culinary world for sixteen years," says Stark. "Every kitchen I've worked in has taught me something different — from creativity and leadership to consistency and care. Joining The Atlantic Grill feels like coming home, both personally and professionally."

Fresh Flavors, Familiar Comforts

Now back on the Seacoast, Stark's approach to menu creation reflects both innovation and approachability. He draws inspiration from local purveyors and nearby farms — including Labrie Family Farms, Seaport Fish, Taylor Lobster, and Ipswich Shellfish — while emphasizing bold seasonal flavors and elevated comfort dishes.

"My philosophy is simple — take good food and make it great. It's about passion, consistency, and creating something people can't wait to come back for," says Stark. "I want guests to feel like they can come here any day of the week, know they'll be taken care of, and always enjoy a delicious meal."

The restaurant's recently launched fall menu highlights the flavors of the season with dishes such as Coconut Curried Salmon with lemongrass and jasmine rice, Gorgonzola and Butternut Squash Ravioli with sage cream sauce, and Braised Short Ribs with whipped potatoes and horseradish gremolata — comforting yet elevated plates that celebrate the best of New England's bounty.

More Than a Restaurant — A Destination

While The Atlantic Grill has long been a local favorite, Locke and Stark are setting their sights beyond Rye. With its refined coastal ambiance, locally sourced ingredients, and versatile menu, The Atlantic Grill continues to hold its own among Portsmouth's top dining destinations — offering the same elevated experience without the downtown bustle.

"Our guests already know us for our hospitality and community connection," says Locke. "Now, with Andy in the kitchen, we're expanding that into something even more special — a place that feels like home, yet still surprises you every time you visit."

Portsmouth Restaurant Week | November 6–15

As part of the Seacoast's premier culinary celebration, The Atlantic Grill will participate in Portsmouth Restaurant Week, offering both brunch ($32) and dinner ($52) prix fixe menus.

Highlights include fall favorites such as the restaurant's Award-Winning Seafood Chowder, Baked Haddock Piccata, Harvest Bowls and indulgent desserts like Maple Bread Pudding and Bailey's Tiramisu.

"Restaurant Week is a perfect way to showcase what we do best," Stark adds. "It's approachable luxury — guests can enjoy a full dining experience at an incredible value, and it's a great introduction to what's new at The Atlantic Grill."

Reservations for Restaurant Week and the fall menu can be made at www.theatlanticgrill.com.

Thanksgiving Catering at Atlantic Grill

This holiday season, Atlantic Grill invites guests to savor a thoughtfully prepared Thanksgiving feast from the comfort of home. Their $250 family-style package serves 6–8 guests and features classic holiday favorites crafted with care by their culinary team — including roasted turkey breast, house-made maple butter rolls, harvest salad, mashed potatoes, herb dressing, and seasonal sides like butternut squash, green bean casserole, and traditional cranberry sauce, finished with a French apple pie. Guests may enhance their spread with festive additions such as seafood chowder, shrimp cocktail, mac and cheese, and pecan pie. Easy reheating instructions are provided, allowing families to focus on what matters most — time together. For more information or to place your Thanksgiving catering order, visit www.theatlanticgrill.com.

About The Atlantic Grill

Since opening in 2015 as part of a multi-phase vision to revitalize Foyes Corner in Rye, The Atlantic Grill has become a cornerstone of the Seacoast dining scene. Known for its fresh seafood, classic New England charm, and community-first spirit, the restaurant offers an elevated yet welcoming atmosphere for every occasion. With a focus on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, The Atlantic Grill continues to embody the best of coastal hospitality — a place where great dining starts with great experiences.

