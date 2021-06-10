The Atlantic Partners with Knotch to Deliver Content Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlantic is the first publisher to partner with Knotch, a next-generation content intelligence platform that enables media outlets to provide advertisers with deep insights about the performance of sponsor content. Applying Knotch's industry-leading content intelligence technology to The Atlantic's branded content partnerships will elevate the standard for content marketing measurement in the advertising community by providing a single source of performance data for brands and publishers.

With this partnership—the first of its kind for the industry—The Atlantic's creative studio, Atlantic Re:think , will be able to leverage real-time benchmarks, insights, outcomes, and optimizations through Knotch's content intelligence platform. In keeping with tradition, Atlantic Re:think is taking a leadership position in the market—Knotch intelligence is not yet offered by any other publisher studio.

"It's one thing to tell great stories in partnership with brands; it's another to prove that those stories are resonating with the right audiences," said Hayley Romer, CRO and publisher of The Atlantic. "We are thrilled to lead the industry as the first publisher to provide this added level of content intelligence to our partners––in a way that we think will truly revolutionize expectations around data measurement."

"At Knotch, we help brands measure the impact and outcomes of their content," said Anda Gansca, CEO of Knotch. "We are so excited to welcome our first publisher to help secure data transparency and deliver insights to their partners through content intelligence."

Hayley and Anda will detail their collective work and this partnership in a fireside chat during Knotch's Insight 2021 virtual event next Thursday, June 17.

The partnership enables greater transparency into performance metrics, a deeper understanding of audience behavior, and access to competitive benchmarking—all in the service of increasing ROI for marketers. The new insights into audiences, platforms, and creative choices available through Knotch for Publishers will also allow Atlantic Re:think to make optimizations faster and more intelligently.

Atlantic Re:think is unmatched in its approach to brand storytelling by bringing original thinking and higher perspective to everything it touches. Re:think was three times named Best Content Studio, and last month its campaign for Land Rover, John Mayer Goes Outside , won a Webby People's Voice Award. Atlantic Re:think campaigns have also been vehicles for better understanding some of the most important events in American history. For the HBO series Watchmen, Re:think created The Massacre of Black Wall Street , a completely original graphic novella depicting the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

