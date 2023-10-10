The Atlas for Cities Celebrates 7 State and Local Government Leaders Building Transformative Infrastructure Projects in their Communities.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlas , a free online community for local government leaders, is announcing the " 2023 Infrastructure Trailblazers ," a report that celebrates seven state, local and tribal government leaders building transformative infrastructure projects in communities across the United States. The announcement was made today by Ellory Monks, co-founder of The Atlas.

The report centers around the opportunities for state and local governments presented by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Investment Reconciliation Act (IRA). The following Trailblazers were selected in each sector most impacted by this recent federal funding– transportation, climate, water, broadband, and cybersecurity. The 2023 Infrastructure Trailblazers are:

Michael Dent , CISO, Fairfax County, VA . Michael is recognized as an Infrastructure Trailblazer for his advocacy of increased funding for cybersecurity efforts at the state and local levels, and ensuring that funding reaches smaller jurisdictions both within Fairfax County and the state of Virginia .

, CIO, is recognized as an Infrastructure Trailblazer for imbuing digital equity - affordability, accessibility, digital literacy - into nearly every facet of technology strategy. Linnea Jackson , General Manager, Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District, CA. Linnea is celebrated as an Infrastructure Trailblazer because of her leadership in implementing Hoopa Valley's $65M Tribal Broadband Connectivity grant and for her far-reaching vision to facilitate projects with lasting, generational impacts.

The "2023 Infrastructure Trailblazers" report highlights common themes – shared opportunities, shared advice, and shared progress – and concludes with recommendations for state and local governments seeking to seize this historic moment. In addition, experts in the private and nonprofit sectors, including Michelle Quadt of Verizon, Kurt Summers of Blackstone, and Adie Tomer of the Brookings Institution provide insights on the Trailblazer's achievements.

"The infrastructure investments made today will determine the fabric of our communities for the next several decades," said Monks. "The investment choices we, collectively as a nation, make today will impact several generations. My hope is that state and local government officials across the country are inspired by these Infrastructure Trailblazers, just as I am, and that federal government officials gain more empathy and understanding for the complex dynamics at play in this historic moment."

The Atlas considered several factors when identifying the Trailblazers. First, individuals must be leading efforts to build transformative infrastructure projects - not more of the same - in their city or state. Secondly, the individual was taking novel approaches to building those projects, through engagement, design, finance and operations, and maintenance. Finally, individuals must think strategically about the use of federal infrastructure funding, including IIJA and IRA.

Infrastructure Trailblazers had to be active employees of a state, local, or tribal government in the United States to be considered.

