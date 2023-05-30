The Atlas Group Names Roger Ross as Chief Executive Officer

Aerospace Industry Executive Joins Leading Provider of Highly Complex Aerospace Assemblies

WICHITA, Kan., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlas Group ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of complex assemblies for commercial, business and defense aerospace customers worldwide, announced today that Roger Ross has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective May 25, 2023. Mr. Ross succeeds Rick Wolf, who will become Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and will remain involved with the strategic direction of the Company.

Mr. Ross is a seasoned aerospace executive who most recently served as Group President, Aero Systems, at Woodward Corporation. He has also held senior leadership positions at StandardAero, Esterline Technologies and United Technologies Aerospace Systems. Mr. Ross is joining Atlas at an exciting time, as the Company is experiencing tremendous growth with new and existing customers on multiple aircraft platforms. He brings a unique blend of aerospace experience, deep customer relationships and a strategic vision to win in the marketplace.

Atlas, based in Wichita, Kansas, is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners L.P. ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation & Utility Services and Specialty Industrial markets.

"Roger is a talented leader who will help the Company broaden its success throughout the aerospace industry," said Mr. Wolf. "His extensive leadership experience and strong customer relationships will enhance our market position as a leading supplier of complex assemblies."

"Atlas is well-positioned as a vertically-integrated manufacturer of complex, flight critical aerospace assemblies, and I am pleased to join this talented management team and lead the Company at this important juncture," said Mr. Ross. "I look forward to ensuring that Atlas continues to win in the marketplace by exceeding our customers' expectations through the on-time delivery of high-quality complex assemblies, all at a tremendous value."

"We have known Roger throughout his career and we are excited to have an executive of his caliber in the CEO role," said Jon Nemo, Senior Partner at AEI and Chairman of the Atlas Board of Directors. "The addition of Roger to our team represents our ongoing investment in the future of Atlas which is experiencing strong growth in each of its end markets. On behalf of everyone at Atlas and AEI, we thank Rick for his many contributions to the Company's success and his unwavering commitment to Atlas. We also want to thank him and our outstanding management team for their efforts to achieve our leading market position and our best-in-class operating system."

About The Atlas Group

The Atlas Group is a global provider of complex aerospace assemblies, products and services for commercial, business and defense aerospace customers. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, and with additional facilities in Phoenix, Arizona, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Chihuahua, Mexico, and Penang, Malaysia, Atlas specializes in providing customers with a single source for a diverse array of complex assemblies. From design and engineering to supply chain to special processes and testing, the Company meets industry challenges and deadlines with the expertise demanded of a worldwide manufacturing leader. For more information, please visit https://atlasgroupaero.com/.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation & Utility Services, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

