THE ATLAS OPENS AS BOSTON'S FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LIFESTYLE DESTINATION AND SOCIAL HUB

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlas Hotel has officially arrived as a first-of-its-kind boutique lifestyle destination in Boston, and the city's newest hotel in recent years.

The Atlas Hotel lobby, Read McKendree

Now open, The Atlas promises to be more than just a hotel; it is a new chapter in Boston's hospitality landscape. Bringing a resonant new presence to Allston, one of Boston's most forward-looking neighborhoods, The Atlas' debut ushers in a new standard of lifestyle hospitality for travelers and locals that seek an experience-driven destination with thoughtfully innovative design, exceptional dining, intellectually spirited programming and proximity to Boston's most prestigious academic and cultural institutions.

Situated at the gateway of the Harvard University's Enterprise Research Campus (ERC), developed by global real estate leader Tishman Speyer in collaboration with Harvard University and operated by hospitality management company Highgate , The Atlas invites the world's thought leaders to a modern social and cultural hub, embracing the neighborhood's love for art, design, and global dining. The Atlas features 246 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, including 12 suites, a curated living room lobby, a new concept retail space from the living heritage brand The COOP, and two new dining concepts from the acclaimed team behind Dorchester's Comfort Kitchen, including a panoramic rooftop bar. Additional hotel highlights include versatile meeting and event spaces, a fitness center, and an outdoor terrace overlooking the ERC's dynamic green space.

"The Atlas marks a new era for hospitality in Boston," says General Manager Arnaldo Almonte. "Luxury hotels with classic New England elegance are commonplace. We are proud to offer a fresh, modern and elevated experience that reflects the city's innovation while honoring local heritage. The Atlas offers a social hub rooted in connection, culture, and community. We look forward to welcoming our first guests to this incredible neighborhood and serving as a welcome point to the ERC for locals and travelers."

DESIGN VISION

Rooted in the area's academic legacy and energized by local creative culture, the hotel's architecture and interior design blends disciplined, structured forms with softer, organic elements to foster exchange, creative expression, and a sense of belonging. Designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects with interiors by INC Architecture & Design , the hotel's namesake embodies the design mission to merge local and global character, creating a setting where ideas can be shared and communities strengthened. Blackwell shaped the building's architectural expression and designed the restaurant and rooftop bar, while INC designed the lobby, public corridors, and guest room interiors. Upon arrival, pedestrian-focused architectural design reinforces a generous streetscape, inviting the public into a vibrant ground floor lobby, restaurant and upcoming retail shop, with views that peer into the hotel's lobby living room and jewel-box entry, warmly drawing guests inside.

Sustainability is central to The Atlas' design, achieving LEED Gold and Fitwel certifications, operating primarily on all-electric energy, and exceeding proposed carbon-reduction standards in support of a path toward carbon neutrality. The hotel and wider campus incorporate rainwater-harvesting bioswales, climate-resilient green infrastructure, and feather-friendly dotted window treatments that reduce bird collisions, reflecting a holistic commitment to environmental stewardship and long-term community impact.

ROOMS & SUITES

The hotel features 246 guestrooms, including 12 suites, each blending elevated comfort with refined, modern design, with many showcasing supreme views. A careful balance of the hotel's urban energy with a sense of calm rooted in proportion, craft and comfort; the room designs feature layered lighting and tailored millwork. Thoughtful furnishings support moments of rest, focus, and restoration. Bullnose marble accent tables and mossy green textiles bridge connectivity to the Allston greenway just outside, while layers of calming grey and earthy tans, catching the sunrise warmth, midday clarity, and evening glow just beyond the expanse of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Designed as personal sanctuaries, the hotel's 12 well-appointed suites offer a distinctly private, residential feel that remains connected to the property's overall ethos. The design aesthetic seamlessly blends disciplined, structured forms with organic shapes, such as serpentine leather seating and green marble coffee tables, to foster creative expression and complement a warm, saturated color palette.

Among these accommodations is the 982-square-foot Atlas Suite, which features a butler pantry, a dining room for six, and a soaking tub overlooking unprecedented views of the Charles River and Boston skyline. The 794-square-foot Compass Suite offers a living and dining area oriented toward panoramic neighborhood views, while the exclusive Terrace and Tower Suites provide over 500 square feet of living space, with select rooms featuring private terraces.

A series of works from Boston photographer Edward Boches are featured throughout the guest rooms as both framed pieces and stationery. Large scale monotypes in watercolor from Massachusetts-based artist Jeff Perrott in the guestroom corridors.

PUBLIC SPACES

Catalyzing exchange between locals and global travelers, The Atlas' public spaces draw inspiration from sociologist Ray Oldenburg's concept of 'third places,' or social hubs that exist between one's home and work. More experiential than functional, the hotel's public spaces are rich with innovative culinary concepts, new-concept retail, and comfortable places to socialize.

The central pulse of the hotel's public space is the living room lobby, an all-day lounge space. The design compliments elements of work and play, with proportionately ordered architecture that thoughtfully frames softer, curvaceous and inviting lounge furnishings. An eclectic array of natural materials like wood, stone, textile, and metal infuse warmth and global inspiration. Whimsical mini mushroom lights project a warm red glow, contributing to a subtle sense of bohemian spirit within intentionally curated gathering areas.

Offering an array of welcoming perks day into night like complimentary beverages, snacks and Wi-Fi, the space serves as a social connector and incubator for both hotel guests and visitors. Coming to the hotel in spring 2026 is a new partnership, a bold retail concept by The COOP. Founded in Harvard Square in 1882, The COOP reimagines its established heritage with a modern, immersive brand experience. Throughout the hotel lobby and striking front desk entry are carefully curated works from a variety of acclaimed, Boston-affiliated contemporary artists such as Damien Hoar de Galvan, Lily Stockman, Crystalle Lacouture, Cicely Carew, Katrina Sánchez, and Laurel Sparks.

DINING

Leading the culinary program at The Atlas are Biplaw Rai and Nyacko Pearl Perry of Pearl & Law Hospitality , the James Beard Award–nominated team behind Dorchester's acclaimed Comfort Kitchen. Now open is Ama at the Atlas , the hotel's ground-floor, 180-seat restaurant.

Inspired by the Nepali word for "mother," Ama reflects Pearl & Law's commitment to intentional, story-driven dining that connects people through food, culture, and creative exchange, celebrating caregivers and nurturers of all kinds while honoring the intergenerational roots of global comfort cuisine. The interior design palette and curtains of brass beads, drawn from the rich hues of herbs and seasonings fundamental to Ama's bold, comforting flavors, creates an environment that is warm, saturated and animated. Ama will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A curated in-room dining menu will also be available for hotel guests.

In addition to the ground floor restaurant, Biplaw and Nyacko will debut Foxglove Terrace, the hotel's 7,000 square foot rooftop bar, set to open in spring 2026, offering elevated cocktails and casual fare nightly with panoramic views of Boston. Both Ama and Foxglove Terrace will offer private and semi-private dining spaces for groups looking to elevate their gatherings.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

On the sixth floor, flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Harvard Business School and Harvard Stadium, The Atlas Hotel offers purpose-built meeting environments that unlock new ways of thinking. With over 1,500 square feet of private meeting spaces for up to 100 guests, the hotel boasts breakout rooms and pre-function areas with flexible layouts that foster the ideal energy for collaboration and thought leadership. For those seeking an open-air experience, Outlook Terrace adds over 3,350 square feet of outdoor lounge space for private bookings for up to 130 guests. For more intimate gatherings, The Atlas offers a selection of premier suites to host board meetings, podcast space, or private dining. Semi-private event space is also available within both Ama and Foxglove Terrace.

DESTINATION

The Atlas is poised to be a living extension of the neighborhood, offering guests a destination to engage, explore, and belong. Tishman Speyer, the placemaking visionaries behind landmark locations like Rockefeller Center, Mission Rock and the Spiral, intentionally sought local partners within the ERC to create Allston's all-new urban destination for year-round programming, events, seasonal markets and dining.

Adjacent to The Atlas is Allstonway, a vibrant greenspace for community events, as well as Harvard's newly opened David Rubenstein Treehouse Convention Center, a carbon-neutral, hyper-social building set to innovate the future of meetings. The remarkable connectivity continues with the hotel just steps from Harvard Business School, the John A. Paulson School Of Engineering And Applied Sciences, and the interconnected greenspaces along the Charles River.

The hotel's programming will provide experiences tailored to locally connected exploration and unique partnerships across Boston's tastemakers in culinary, academics, sporting life, and arts & culture. From personalized touchpoints to featured exhibitions, neighborhood tours, guest speaker discussions and events, guests can expect a robust calendar of happenings throughout the opening year tied to The Atlas, as well as the ERC unveilings in spring 2026.

To celebrate the debut of Boston's newest lifestyle destination, the hotel welcomes newcomers with 'The Atlas Arrives: Opening Offer' bookable through the end of February. This experiential package extends early check-in, a $100 daily dining credit, and a first-in reservation at Ama. For this offer and more room accommodations, visit theatlashotel.com and follow @atlashotelboston on Instagram for updates and upcoming programming.

ABOUT TISHMAN SPEYER

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 36 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial and data center facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic prop tech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and coworking brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 560 properties, totaling 227 million square feet, with a combined value of nearly $128 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company with over $15 billion of assets under management and a global portfolio of more than 400 hotels spanning North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. With a 30-year track record as an innovator in the hospitality industry, this forward-thinking company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate continues to demonstrate success in developing a diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts, featuring contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team of seasoned hospitality leaders and corporate offices worldwide, Highgate is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. www.highgate.com .

ABOUT PEARL & LAW HOSPITALITY

Pearl & Law Hospitality was founded by Biplaw Rai and Nyacko Pearl Perry in 2025. Pearl & Law Hospitality was established to create deeply intentional dining and stay experiences. We honor the roots, stories, and daily life that shape our food, our team, and our spaces. We aim to bring people home to themselves and to one another. Learn more at: www.pearllawhospitality.com/ .

