NEW YORK, April 1, 2019

Water is one of the necessities for living beings but is also one of the biggest sources of diseases. Waterborne diseases are caused when people consume water contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms. Therefore, for the protection of public health, many government agencies and international organizations are spreading awareness and advocating the development, adoption, and effective implementation of water safety standards and regulations. The increase in public awareness about waterborne diseases and related regulations will drive the demand f or AWGs across the world. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the atmospheric water generator (AWG) market will register a CAGR of over 23% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing adoption of solar AWGs

Solar AWGs employ either solar panels to generate electricity or solar thermal energy to produce water. The use of solar AWGs is gaining popularity in hot and humid regions as it can eliminate dependence on the irregular power supply and help cut down on electricity costs. Solar-powered AWGs are especially useful in remote areas designated for military use, in developing countries, for off-grid communities, and refugee camps, which may not have a direct connection to utility electricity supply.

High cost of installing and operating AWG equipment

A major challenge inhibiting the growth of the global AWG market is the high capital and maintenance costs of AWGs. Most portable home-use AWGs available in the market are designed with capacities of up to 20-100 liters per day, which can only be used for meeting drinking needs. Although several manufacturers are working toward developing cost-effective AWG solutions, this challenge is expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the atmospheric water generator (AWG) market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



