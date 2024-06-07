The Attivo Group Launches Innovative Video Portal for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Education and Training

CONYERS, Ga., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attivo Group, a national firm specializing in business process consulting and a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), unveils its innovative Free Public Solutions Library. Available at go.attivoconsulting.com, this resource aims to assist end users and prospects throughout their software journey, from choosing the right solution to its implementation and further.

This new Solutions Library platform is more than a resource library, it serves as a comprehensive portal for "everything you need to know about ERP." The platform gives users a range of resources to enhance their knowledge and skills and provides a one-of-a-kind entity for cross comparisons for ERP selection. This is the future of ERP education; it also offers message boards so that users can ask questions and align with other software users.

The Solutions Library is designed as the ultimate resource for businesses looking to select, implement, optimize, or train users on ERP. Because this is completely free to access, those seeking ERP knowledge have access to an expertly compiled knowledge base so that they can make more informed decisions. Attivo's Solutions Library offers a wide array of training videos, how-to's, ERP comparisons and software demos.

Registered users can also access Enhanced Features

While the Solutions Library is free for all users, those who create an account can unlock even more features, including access to discussion groups, community forums, and customized learning boards curated by our expert consultants. These additional tools provide a deeper and more interactive learning experience, tailored to the needs of ERP professionals.

Diverse Content Covering a Variety of Systems

The Library is meticulously crafted to cover all ERP fundamentals and delve into specific software systems such as SAP Business One, NetSuite, Acumatica, Macola, and Enterpryze. Additionally, we offer industry and department-based content, ensuring that users can find relevant information regardless of their focus area.

Attivo Academy: Advanced ERP Training

In conjunction with the Solutions Library, the Attivo Academy is available at go.attivoacademy.com. The Attivo Academy offers more in-depth training courses on ERP for end users of SAP Business One, Macola, and Enterpryze, providing a structured learning path for those seeking advanced ERP education.

About The Attivo Group

The Attivo Group is a premier business process consulting firm and ERP software reseller, committed to helping businesses optimize their operations. Attivo sells and supports major software applications while maintaining a vendor-neutral stance, working with systems such as SAP Business One, QuickBooks, Acumatica, Exact Globe, and NetSuite to find the best solutions for our clients. Additionally, we offer ongoing support for Macola and other legacy systems, alongside consulting services and a privately managed Cloud Hosting service.

For more information about The Attivo Group's services, visit www.attivoconsulting.com or email us at [email protected] with any questions.

