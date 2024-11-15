The Attivo Group Launches New Disaster Recovery Solution and Welcomes Cloud Business Manager

CONYERS, Ga., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attivo Group, a leader in business process consulting and a trusted provider of ERP solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its Dedicated Cloud Hosting department including the launch of a robust Disaster Recovery Solution. Mark Zimmerman, the newly appointed Cloud Business Manager at Attivo, announced this development today.

Attivo Cloud Hosting Benefits

The latest Disaster Recovery Solution, designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) using on-premise software, offers a highly secure, immediately deployable support service that provides data backup when an emergency strikes. By providing this critical service, The Attivo Group fulfills the needs of businesses with on-premise systems that may not be ready for full transition to a cloud hosted system.

This solution is tailored for businesses facing potential data vulnerability from unexpected events such as natural disasters, power outages, or cyberattacks. "Many companies aren't ready to fully move to the cloud, but they still need an effective solution to safeguard their data," said Len Reo, President of The Attivo Group. "Attivo's Disaster Recovery Solution provides that safety net, ensuring data security and business continuity without the pressure of a complete migration."

A Dedicated Approach to Data Security for On-Premise Systems

Understanding that not all businesses are ready to move from on-premise systems, The Attivo Group developed this Disaster Recovery Solution as an intermediary step, providing a trusted backup without a complete cloud migration. The service is built on advanced security protocols, ensuring business data remains secure, accessible, and recoverable whenever needed. Starting at a competitive price, just $299 per month. Attivo's goal is to mitigate the risks of on-premise systems and safeguard clients' business operations in any crisis.

Meet Mark Simmerman, Leading New Cloud Security Initiatives

As part of this strategic development, The Attivo Group has brought on Mark Simmerman as the new Cloud Business Manager. Mark brings over 25 years of ERP and IT experience, including extensive work with Macola and Microsoft Dynamics. His background in overseeing high-stakes system integrations—ranging from ERP with EDI, WMS (Warehouse Management System), TPM (Trade Promotion Management), and GRC (governance-risk management-compliance) —demonstrates his expertise in both technical and business operations.

This experience, coupled with his CISSP certification and military intelligence background, uniquely equips him to lead Attivo's cloud security initiatives. Mark's focus will be on enhancing cloud security and operational efficiency, building a resilient, high-security environment that reflects Attivo's commitment to robust, client-centered solutions.

About The Attivo Group

The Attivo Group is a premier business process consulting firm and ERP software reseller, committed to helping businesses optimize their operations. Attivo offers support for major software applications while maintaining a vendor-neutral stance, working with solutions like SAP Business One, Acumatica, Exact Globe, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and NetSuite. In addition to consulting services, Attivo provides ongoing support for legacy systems such as Macola and offers a managed Cloud Hosting service tailored for businesses looking to balance flexibility with security.

For more information about The Attivo Group's services, visit www.attivoconsulting.com or email us at [email protected] with any questions.

Media Contact: Marla Malkin, (949) 543-0935

