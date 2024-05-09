The Attivo Group Successfully Achieves (SOC) 1, Type 2 Compliance

CONYERS, Ga., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attivo Group , Value Added Resellers of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions and consulting services , has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1, Type 2 compliance for one of their major clients. This has marked a significant milestone in their commitment to financial processing and data security.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 1 compliance is an essential benchmark for companies. It involves a rigorous evaluation of the service organization's controls, particularly related to financial reporting and transaction processing in the cloud.

SOC 1, Type 2 report indicates that the organization has effective controls to ensure the accuracy, security, and reliability of financial information. These controls are in place to prevent errors and unauthorized access like security or cyber hacks. They are designed to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of financial data, among other security standards.

The report demonstrates The Attivo Group's commitment to financial transparency and accountability. This certification helps with how management, investors, auditors, and customers assess internal controls for financial reporting following AICPA rules.

With this new certification The Attivo Group can protect businesses with data security, compliancy and regulations. Whether your business is already public or preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), they have the expertise to guide you through the process.

In today's world, data breaches and cyber threats are more common than ever before. SOC 1, Type 2 compliance provides the security standards and dedication necessary to effectively manage and protect a customer's data.

The Attivo Group's achievement of SOC 1, Type 2 compliance reflects the commitment made to maintaining the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance for clients and customers. Companies can rely on The Attivo Group to guide them through the complexities of achieving SOC 1, Type 2 compliance, ensuring the integrity of their financial reporting processes.

The Attivo Group is a leading business process consulting firm and reseller of ERP and financial software. It sells and supports major software applications while remaining vendor-neutral, working with systems like SAP Business One, QuickBooks, Acumatica, Exact Globe, and NetSuite, among others, to find the right solution for their clients. Attivo also provides ongoing support for Macola and other legacy systems, consulting services, and a privately managed Cloud Hosting service.

