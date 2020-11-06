The Attorneys for Joe Exotic File a Second Petition to Issue Report to the President

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, 2020 the legal team for Joe Exotic, consisting of the attorneys Francisco Hernandez, Phillip Hall, and Jeff S. Hoover, along with private investigator Eric Love made a trip to Washington, DC to deliver the petition to the White House.



On October 15, 2020 Joe Exotic's legal team filed a second petition to issue report to the President as the first petition for pardon was rejected and denied the request for waiver. The petition was filed on the grounds that important evidence that would have likely changed the outcome of the court rulings was withheld at the time of trial. Two key witnesses to the events leading up to his arrest were never allowed to testify in the case, Anne Patrick and John Reinke (John managed the park for Joe for over 14 years). The most recent refusal to consider the pardon is yet another example of how the current justice system is failing the citizens of America and is in dire need of reform.



The petition as it was filed can be seen here.



For media inquiries contact Eric Love at [email protected].

SOURCE Francisco Hernandez, Phillip Hall, and Jeff S. Hoover