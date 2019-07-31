NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) are tailored with tires featured with four low-pressure points and handle bars.They are adopted prominently for their maneuverability skills and capabilities differing from the on-road requirements and are typically employed in the sectors of agriculture, survey expeditions, military, sports, forestry, and others activities.



The UTV or utility terrain vehicle is the type of vehicle that carry out tasks more efficiently than the general purpose vehicle.

The ATV and UTV market is estimated to grow in Asia Pacific from $XX million in 2018 to $XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecasting periods from 2019 to 2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The demand for ATVs and UTVs have augmented in the APAC regional market over the years owing to the swelling tourism and the subsequent growth of its related activities.Also, the increasing rate of sports activities and the adoption of various adventure sports has amplified the demand for these vehicles especially in the developing nations.



The nation like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the remaining countries banding together to form the Rest of Asia Pacific regional segment are the chief revenue contributors in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

BRP Inc., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Textron Inc. (Artic Cat), Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motors Corporation, Hisun Motors Corporation, and Polaris Industries Inc. are the major companies that are profiled extensively in the report.



Companies mentioned

