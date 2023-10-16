The AUC Data Science Initiative partners with Mastercard to further drive impact through data science

News provided by

Atlanta University Center Data Science Initiative

16 Oct, 2023, 10:20 ET

Through a $6.5M grant, Mastercard will support the expansion of data science education and research efforts across the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative announces the launch of a new partnership with Mastercard at 12:00 PM on October 18th at the AUC Robert W. Woodruff Library. The event will detail the innovative partnership which is supported by a $6.5 million grant from Mastercard to drive the expansion of data science across the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Continue Reading

"The AUC Data Science Initiative has had great success engaging AUC students and faculty resulting in significant national impacts, primarily increasing the presence and employment of Black data scientists in the workforce," said David Thomas, Ph.D., chair of the Atlanta University Center Consortium Board of Trustees and Morehouse College president. "This partnership with Mastercard will amplify these efforts by providing a resource to all HBCUs creating pathways of innovation in data science."

"As technology advancements in the field of data science impact both our local and global economic foundation, we need to ensure we are enabling the future workforce with pathways in data science knowledge that prioritize equitable access to opportunity for all," said Salah Goss, senior vice president for social impact for the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

The partnership seeks to develop new or reframed courses created across HBCUs guided by industry needs. New computer science faculty will be hired at an AUC institution and will work across HBCUs to strengthen data-specific curriculum and programming. This partnership will expand successful AUC Data Science Initiative programs.

Dr. Talitha Washington, Ph.D., Director of the AUC Data Science Initiative, will lead collaboration with other HBCUs to create new innovations in curricula and research. "There is a growing workforce need for data scientists and other professionals who possess data science skills," said Washington. "Data science impacts everything that we do, and we need all talent at all HBCUs to drive innovations."

The $6.5 million investment builds on and is informed by Mastercard's previous work with HBCUs leveraging Mastercard's unique expertise to create industry-informed programs to increase student placement in the workforce.

Learn more about the AUC Data Science Initiative: https://datascience.aucenter.edu and to attend the Oct 18th Mastercard partnership event: https://tinyurl.com/MastercardDSI

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Atlanta University Center Data Science Initiative

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.