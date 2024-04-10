The Audience Likely to Drive the SOD Supplement Market in 2024 and Beyond

The Growing Senior Population Puts an Emphasis on Healthy Aging. This Puts Brands Like Greenfilled in an Ideal Position for Explosive Growth.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic health is a growing focal point for the public. Each year, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of preventative health and the need to support their bodies on a cellular level. Superoxide dismutase (SOD) is a key part of this process. It is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway, making it a critical shield against oxidative stress and a primary nutraceutical tool for healthy aging.

Research shows that the SOD market is growing, and companies like Greenfilled are poised to make the most of the surging public interest. "Awareness about antioxidant health benefits is quickly growing," explains company COO Enrique Castaño. "A simple search for 'oxidative stress' reveals endless studies and reports from reputable sources highlighting the importance of oxidative stress for health and longevity. As the public becomes more aware of this aspect of their long-term health, they are becoming more interested in what consistent SOD supplementation can do to help them as they age."

The senior population is booming. According to Census.gov, the number of Americans over the age of 65 roughly doubled between 1980 and 2020. More importantly, it has risen to represent a significant percentage of the total population (16.8%). With so many older people managing their health, it's no surprise that the SOD market is rising along with it. The result is a projected growth rate of CAGR 6.98% , which should balloon the SOD market from $3.95 billion in 2022 to $6.34 billion by 2029.

There's no doubt that this promising area of the health and wellness economy has enormous potential, and Greenfilled is prepared to meet the growing need. The company's nutraceutical repertoire includes unique products with formulas that combine natural ingredients to support energy, performance, and cognitive function. All of these include the brand's unique form of SOD TetraSOD®.

"TetraSOD® is in all the product formulations," Castaño elaborates. "It is our flagship ingredient, and it is a potent form of SOD that we source right from sustainably farmed phytoplankton."

TetraSOD® is the most concentrated SOD source in the global market. Last year, the ingredient, which is produced by Greenfilled's parent company Fitoplancton Marino, even received international recognition when it won the Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year category at the NutraIngredients Asia Awards 2023.

In a world that is increasingly interested in natural, holistic health solutions, SOD is quickly growing as a long-term solution to the multi-faceted concerns of oxidative stress over time. Greenfilled and its lineup of natural supplements shine out within this growing nutraceutical category as a safe, effective, and well-established option for consumers looking to preserve their health, as well as companies looking for supplement solutions for the rapidly growing senior demographic they serve.

About Greenfilled and Fitoplancton Marino

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at tetrasod.com .

