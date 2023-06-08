The Audiobook Version of Amazon Best Seller, A Foray Into Hollywood by Robert Baker, Is Releasing For The Very First Time In June 2023; Now You Can Listen to the Compelling Story of An American Businessman Turned World-Renowned Celebrity and All the Lessons He Learned Along the Way

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 1 bestseller in three categories on Amazon (Popular Dance, Modern Dance, Ballroom Dance), "A Foray Into Hollywood" has continued to captivate and inspire readers from all over the globe. This tell-all memoir is a true account of a small-town American's big dreams, courageous vision, and the amazing, once-in-a-lifetime journey it took him to make it big in Hollywood.

Robert Patrick Baker is no novice to Hollywood, USA. From J-Lo to Britney Spears, Usher to Justin Timberlake to Michael Jackson, these are only a few of the clients he served as the CEO of Millennium Dance Complex in California. For 30 years, he provided studio space, offered dance assistance, and even protected secrets for many favorite movie stars and music legends today.

Dance, however, was only part of his story. As an African American Producer, he was responsible for bringing legendary American actors Ed Asner and Mary Tyler Moore back together for the first time in 20 years for his ABC Channel movie, "Payback," as well as rubbing shoulders and learning from some of the greatest in show business. And through it all, he helped deliver some of the strongest messages for the United States' racial climate and need for change across the globe.

The new audiobook version will give readers of "A Foray Into Hollywood" a better opportunity to hear the passion, emotion, and moments of laughter and sadness as Robert walks his readers through a storied past of wins and losses in the crazy world of American entertainment. In this bestseller, you'll be invited to hear how he made it big and what it takes to have a dream and make it come true. Along with the grit and glamour, you'll also hear many of the fun stories and incredible people Robert met along the way!

Download your copy of A Foray Into Hollywood wherever you get your audiobooks in June 2023!

