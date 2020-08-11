The Audrain Automobile Museum Announces New Exhibition, From The Racetrack To The Opera

NEWPORT, R.I., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audrain Automobile Museum is proud to announce the opening of their newest exhibition, "From the Racetrack to the Opera: Marques That Did It All" on August 15, 2020 which will run through November 15, 2020. Along with cars from the Audrain Collections, this once in a lifetime exhibition will feature vehicles from some of the greatest private and museum collections around the country and Europe and is presented by Reliable Carriers, Inc. and Independent Insurance Advisors Rampart, LLC.

In this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition can be seen winners from legendary races from around the world such as the 1936 Delahaye 135 CS GP that came first overall in the 1938 24 Hours of Le Mans and the class winning 1952 OSCA MT4 LM Vignale Berlinetta; the 1930 Duesenberg 'Fred Frame' Special that finished second in the 1933 Indianapolis 500, the 1957 Chevrolet 150 'Black Widow' that ran in NASCAR and the 1997 Ferrari F310B driven by the legendary Michael Schumacher in that year's Formula 1 championship. This memorable group of cars have been paired with equally important examples of luxury and touring cars from the same manufacturers.

Included are the 1930 Duesenberg Model J Towncar by Murphy ordered new by Nanaline Duke, the 1927 Isotta Fraschini 8AS Fleetwood Roadster built for Rudolph Valentino and the 1961 OSCA 1600 GT coupe by Carrozzeria Touring that was a star of that year's Turin Motor Show. Equally evocative pairs from Alfa Romeo and Jaguar round out the presentation. This is an unprecedented gathering of extraordinary vehicles displaying the range great manufacturers achieved in their products.

Please join Audrain Automobile Museum CEO, Donald Osborne, as he celebrates and walks you live through the new exhibit on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 7:00pm EST. To be a part of the virtual exhibition opening reception please tune in live to the Museum's website, www.AudrainAutoMuseum.org at 7:00pm EST on Friday, August 14th.

About the Audrain Automobile Museum

The Audrain Automobile Museum has 7,500 square feet of gallery space at 222 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, Rhode Island. The Museum annually produces four (4) curated exhibits, typically displaying 12-16 vehicles cars of a particular period, genre or theme in a non-touch, self-guided experience. These exhibits attract more than 30,000 visitors per year. The Museum's current exhibition "From the Racetrack to the Opera: Marques That Did It All" presented by Reliable Carriers, Inc. and Independent Insurance Advisors Rampart, LLC curates sixteen (16) cars ranging from the 1909 Isotta Fraschini Tipo FENC through the 1997 Ferrari F310B. The exhibit explores and celebrates the achievement of the remarkable manufacturers that created significant and memorable vehicles for the most demanding needs of both the racetrack and the luxury market.

Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. For more information regarding the Museum, please visit, www.AudrainAutoMuseum.org.

