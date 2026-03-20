The Aunt Betty Fund and Quantifi Launch Partnership to Fund STEM Scholarships

Three Undergraduates Selected from 100 NJIT Applicants

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an inaugural program to award STEM scholarships to high-achieving undergraduates facing financial hurdles, The Aunt Betty Fund and Quantifi in partnership with New Jersey Institute of Technology selected three recipients in a month-long competitive process.

The NJIT recipients, each the first in their families to attend college, are Mitchell Rodriguez, a mechanical engineering major from Dunellen, NJ; Amir Hayes, financial technology, Newark; and Joshua Hernandez, computer science, Teaneck, NJ.

Jack Zoeller, founder of The Aunt Betty Fund, stated: "Our scholarships are targeted to students in their final year pursuing a degree, who as full-time students are working one or sometimes two jobs to overcome financial challenges. Even a modest scholarship can improve dramatically the value they get from their college education." He added, "The Aunt Betty Fund is grateful to Quantifi for its corporate donation and for engaging its employees, many of whom made generous contributions through our custom platform."

Chris Douglas, head of partnering and go-to-market at Quantifi, talked about his firm's commitment: "As a company built on technical talent, we see firsthand how access to education shapes careers and communities. The Aunt Betty Fund's mission to reduce the burden of student debt, especially at the point of graduation, is a practical way to support the next generation of STEM talent and contribute to the New Jersey community where Quantifi was founded."

Bruce Bukiet, a mathematics professor at NJIT and member of the scholarship selection committee, added: "With this vital support, these highly accomplished students can now focus fully on their academic success with a significantly lighter financial burden."

Amir Hayes said that receiving The Aunt Betty Fund scholarship "lifted a huge financial weight off my shoulders and allowed me to stay focused on finishing my degree." Joshua Hernandez added, "it means more than financial support, it represents belief in my potential." Mitchell Rodriguez said his scholarship was "incredibly meaningful to me and my family."

The NJIT scholarships were jointly funded by The Aunt Betty Fund (https://www.auntbettyfund.org) and Quantifi and its current and former employees (https://www.quantifisolutions.com).

Corporations or individuals interested in exploring steps to co-sponsor a scholarship program in their community are welcome to contact [email protected].

About The Aunt Betty Fund

The Aunt Betty Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to easing the burden of education debt. Launched in 2024 in Washington DC, the firm operates a secure online platform to steer scholarships, grants and gifts to students and graduates in need. The Aunt Betty Fund was named for its founder's great-aunt, Elizabeth Butler, whose generosity inspired the organization's mission.

Contact: Jack Zoeller, President

202-320-3222

[email protected]

SOURCE The Aunt Betty Fund