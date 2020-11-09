The Austin American-Statesman Names Invicti A Winner Of The Austin Top Workplaces 2020 Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™, a leader in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Invicti Security is an international web application security software company with a mission to make the internet a safer place. Invicti was founded in 2018 by bringing together Netsparker and Acunetix, two brands that identify web vulnerabilities to prevent costly data breaches and other security incidents. Based in Austin, Invicti Security has 235 employees around the world, with offices in Malta, Turkey, and London. The company has hired over 60 employees globally in the past 12 months and plans to hire even more over the next year.

"Back in 2017 when I joined Netsparker I was the only employee in Austin and I had a vision of opening an office with employees that exemplified our core values and Austin's uniqueness," said Invicti Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Gallagher. "Fast forward three and a half years and we now have an amazing office in South Austin with 56 employees. We have successfully hired top quality talent in Austin and I couldn't be more proud of our team. Fast growing, keeping to our core values, all right here in Austin."

"It's incredible to work with such a talented, caring and committed team," said Invicti President and COO Mark Ralls, "The Invicti Security team works every day to help make the internet safer for everyone, and in our local community our employees raised $30,000 for the Central Texas Food Bank in response to the increased need due to Covid-19. Those contributions were matched by the company and then matched again by our CEO, Ferruh Mavituna, personally."

The employees and company also raised money for a humanitarian relief fund that supports 96,000 orphans from 51 countries, resources for Puerto Ricans affected by catastrophic earthquakes, and disaster relief efforts after the explosion in Lebanon.

About Invicti

Based in Austin, Texas, Invicti Security specializes in web application security, serving organizations across the world. Invicti was founded in 2018 by bringing together Netsparker and Acunetix, two leading providers of DAST and IAST solutions. Netsparker is a leader in enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is a global web security leader for small and medium-sized companies. A privately held company, Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital.

SOURCE Invicti Security

Related Links

https://www.netsparker.com/

