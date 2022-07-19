The Austin Company Promotes Jackson and Salinas to Key Leadership Positions

"It is always an honor to promote from within. Chris Jackson has been with Austin for seven years and has been a vital part of our Preconstruction Department. He has demonstrated his leadership abilities and commitment to client relations. Likewise, Fabricio Salinas, who has worked for Austin for five years, embodies Austin's values and has been a highly effective manager of our operations there. We look forward to his leadership there as we seek to grow our presence and success in Mexico," said President and CEO Mike Pierce.

The Austin Company is a design-build company with more than 140 years of experience delivering innovative building solutions. Industrial manufacturers from across the globe turn to Austin to design and build their most complex and challenging projects. To learn more about Austin - https://theaustin.com/

SOURCE The Austin Company