The Autism CARES Act of 2024 Advances through Congress with Enhancements Supported by Autism Speaks

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions recently passed the Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support (CARES) Act of 2024, including valuable new enhancements supported by Autism Speaks that will expand the legislation's benefits for people with autism for years to come. The Autism CARES Act has been the most important driver of federal investment in autism research, data and training programs over the past two decades, fundamentally transforming our understanding of autism and the landscape of services and supports for the 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults on the autism spectrum in the United States. However, portions of the existing law expire at the end of September.

As the only federal law solely dedicated to the autism community, the Autism CARES Act authorizes research and training programs that have fueled the development and dissemination of evidence-based, best practices benefiting people with autism. The Autism CARES Act of 2024 (S.4762/H.R.7213) will not only fortify the foundation of existing federal autism programs, but expand programming to further address gaps in access to health care, services and supports, with approximately $2 billion in authorized federal spending allocated to autism research and training programs over the next five years to advance work at the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Health Resource and Services Administration. Enhancements included in the Senate and House bills would also contribute to the expansion of current efforts to help identify and develop a strategy for developmental-behavioral pediatrician workforce, research efforts focused on autism and aging, as well as research efforts for individuals who may be unable or limited in using speech or language to communicate, thanks to the addition of a new Autism Intervention Research Network for Communication Needs (AIR-C). The bill notably requires a forward-looking, comprehensive budget plan each year for autism research that would outline for Congress and the community a strategic direction and resource needs.

"We are grateful to Chairman Bernie Sanders and Ranking Member Bill Cassidy for convening last week's committee markup and to Senators Ben Ray Luján and Susan Collins for their leadership in introducing the Autism CARES Act of 2024 in the Senate. We also commend Autism Caucus founder and co-chair Rep. Chris Smith as well as Autism Caucus co-chair, Rep. Henry Cuellar for introducing the legislation in the House earlier this year and for their work to secure the passage of the Autism CARES Act in the Energy and Commerce Committee," said Autism Speaks President & CEO Keith Wargo. "The widespread bipartisan support for this legislation highlights its significance and is a testament to the urgency to reconcile differences at recommended levels for federal autism investments and the current needs of the autism community. The enhancements recently added to the bill provide the opportunity to build upon years of progress under the Autism CARES Act to better support all autistic individuals across the spectrum and lifespan."

Research funded as a result of the Autism CARES Act has led to a better understanding of autism and its prevalence, co-occurring physical and mental health conditions and the significant disparities that autistic people experience in terms of access to quality health care, daily life supports and services, and employment opportunities. This knowledge has prompted improvements in early intervention services, a lower average diagnosis age and more personalized approaches to medical care or daily supports, benefitting families across the nation. Moreover, through the support of clinical and community-focused programs, the Autism CARES Act has ensured valuable insights reach practitioners and families in the form of practical toolkits or resources, and has prompted the training of tens of thousands of future health professionals to meet the ever-changing and diverse needs of autistic people and other people with developmental disabilities.

Autism Speaks is proud to have contributed to a critical milestone in not only advancing the Autism CARES Act of 2024, but in expanding its impact through new elements of the bill through meetings with congressional champions, collaboration with other stakeholders and organizations, and meetings held by 100+ advocates during our Advocacy Forum & Hill Day. Leading efforts to advocate for important provisions, such as those included in the House's Autism CARES Act bill that would require a more inclusive approach by the NIH Director in autism research efforts, Autism Speaks will further its work with other organizations to ensure that the federal programs that exist as a result of the Autism CARES Act continue to evolve.

Learn more about the Autism CARES Act and support our call on the House and Senate to work collaboratively towards the bill's final passage before the September 30 deadline by visiting https://actnow.io/fMZs5V6.

