PORTLAND, Ore., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 26th, at the 44th Annual Convention of the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) Core Complexity Assessments LLC. (CCA), in partnership with Mundo Pato Inc., a global provider of the UnitusTI electronic data records and cloud publishing service, will announce that the Autism Developmental Assessment (ADA) tool is now available to autism treatment providers, schools and clinics worldwide.

The Autism Developmental Assessment officially launches in the UnitusTI cloud to benefit autism treatment providers, everywhere!

Based on the Model of Hierarchical Complexity (MHC), the easy to administer Autism Developmental Assessment (ADA) assesses the needs of a person with autism and allows for immediate program mapping based on the results. The MHC is an innovative framework for scoring based on the complexity of a behavior. The MHC analyzes skill level, based on the developmental difficulty of tasks and the Autism Developmental Assessment provides an easy to use method of actively applying the model to behavior therapy.

Unlike other assessments in the field, the ADA is a behavioral-developmental based assessment. It is designed to increase the effectiveness of autism interventions by assessing the needs of a person with autism as early as their initial months of development. The assessment is designed to be bias-free, effective across cultures and used repeatedly to assess behavioral changes over time.

By combining assessment questions, scoring, and the ability to suggest related programs and to track progress over years, the ADA, delivered via the UnitusTI electronic data management cloud, is a complete toolset that is designed to maximize the success of autism treatment programs in schools and clinics.

ADA is more comprehensive than other assessments in testing the social and communicative domains involved in development. ADA comes with a built in scoring system, providing immediate results. ADA has been tested and has an 'r' value of 0.9 of predicting task difficulty, which is higher than most of the other assessments. The assessment is easy to administer, requiring no special training. Results are immediate.

The earlier an intervention, the more successful it will be, so with the ADA tasks can be measured for children in their initial months of development. And with increased success of interventions, ADA may reduce the turnover rate of professionals working with children on the spectrum.

"Autism Developmental Assessment is a tool that is easy to administer. It is simple to use with children starting from early infancy on. It gives a comprehensive report of behavioral developmental progress. " Dr. Michael Commons, author of the Autism Development Assessment (ADA).

"We are excited to add CCA's innovative assessment to Mundo Pato's array of behavioral cloud services." Ricardo Correa CEO, Mundo Pato Inc.

Core Complexity Assessments (CCA) is a Cambridge, MA based company headed by Dr. Michael Lamport Commons, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School. CCA brings insights from 30 years of research in developmental psychology to their diverse collection of psychometrics instruments designed to help schools, organizations and companies.

Mundo Pato Inc. is an international technology SaaS company delivering programs and curricula from educators, field experts and treatment professionals through the UnitusTI cloud platform. The UnitusTI data management cloud is highly customizable, secured, and encrypted and enhances your HIPAA, FERPA and Star compliance.

