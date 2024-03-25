THE AUTISM SOCIETY OF AMERICA HITS THE ROAD FOR AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MONTH WITH THE 'ROAD TO ACCEPTANCE' PROJECT

The project seeks to capture and raise awareness of diverse experiences from the Autism community

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Autism Society of America, the nation's largest and oldest grassroots Autism organization, announced the 'Road to Acceptance' project. As a part of its larger Autism Acceptance Month campaign, the project showcases the unique experiences within the Autism community, driving inclusion and equity in employment, health, and safety for the Autism community.

"Autism Acceptance Month provides the opportunity to demonstrate the diversity of experiences and support needs across the Autism community," says Kristyn Roth, Chief Marketing Officer for the Autism Society of America. "Road to Acceptance is designed to highlight Autistic individuals' stories across the country, offering connection to the greater community."

The Road to Acceptance project features road stops in cities across the U.S. including Boston, New York City, Austin, and Washington D.C. in branded Chrysler Pacifica vehicles to create and capture community stories.

Presenting sponsor, Goodnites® - the #1 nighttime underwear* - is committed to empowering the Autism community and is helping the Autism Society lead the effort to highlight the community's diverse experiences.

Chrysler brand, which in spring 2023 announced a long-term partnership initiative with the Autism Society of America to support the driving needs of individuals with autism and their loved ones, has designed a thoughtful Calm Cabin package to provide a comforting and sensory-friendly space for people in the Autism community. Features of the package include sound and light therapy modes, a Bluetooth meditative light, a guided breathing coach and more. Information about the Calm Cabin package is available through Chrysler's online merchandise retail store, collection.chrysler.com.

Additionally, the Chrysler Pacifica minivans will be stocked with sensory support from the Autism Society and partners, creating an inclusive experience to capture stories from Autistic individuals, caregivers, family members and friends. Autism Society of America spokespeople will be on hand to engage with the community and share its advocacy and programmatic work. Road to Acceptance sponsors include lead presenting sponsor, Goodnites®, as well as Chrysler, Pura Vida, GoMacro, and Skullcandy. Media partners include iHeartMedia and Clear Channel Outdoor.

For more information on the Road to Acceptance project and road stop locations and dates, please visit RoadToAcceptance.org.

* Youth Pant Category Share Data

About the Autism Society of America

The Autism Society of America is dedicated to creating connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. As the nation's oldest leading grassroots Autism organization, the Autism Society and its approximately 70 affiliates serve over half a million people each year. By championing initiatives that advance equitable opportunities in healthcare, education, employment, safety, and public policy, the organization executes a national reach, with meaningful local impact. Through education, advocacy, support and community programming, the Autism Society works towards a world in which everyone is connected to the support they need, when they need it. For more information, go to AutismSociety.org, Facebook Instagram , X or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Cathy Pham

Zozimus

[email protected]

SOURCE Autism Society of America