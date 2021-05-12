The Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) Market Is Projected To Reach $4.53 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) represents a group of neurodevelopmental disorders or disabilities; it is a heritable and a polygenic disorder. Autism spectrum disorder is lifelong and typically emerges during early childhood. Children show ASD-related symptoms as early as 12 months of age, and symptoms can change over time. The term "spectrum" is often associated with autism disorder as the disorder shows a wide variation in the type and severity of symptoms. Also, the combinations of several genetic variations contribute to the various forms of ASD. The origins of ASD are not fully understood. However, common and rare inherited genetic variations along with non-inherited traits contribute to the development of ASD. According to DSM-5, patients with ASD face difficulties in social interaction, communication, activities, and nonverbal interactions; and show repetitive patterns of behaviors. ASD patients show high dependency on their routines, high sensitivity to their environment changes, or intense focus on inappropriate items presented before them. Although the disorder remains for lifelong, early intervention results in symptoms improvement over a period of time. Early diagnosis ensures early intervention during the important developmental period. Active healthcare stocks in the markets this week include Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTCPK: GWHP), Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS), Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD), Asensus Surgical Inc. (NYSE: ASXC).

A report from Verified Market Research said that Autism Spectrum Disorders Market is projected to reach USD 4.53 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.27 % through 2026. "Also, the growing awareness of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has encouraged early detection and diagnosis, therefore, allowing access to services to more children as early as possible. The rising number of awareness campaigns through various government initiatives across the globe has ensured the children suffering from ASD to have early access to evidence-based therapies. The growing awareness among the people through programs and initiatives is driving the global market. The increasing government funding and sponsored awareness programs, healthcare events for autism, followed by the innovation of new products, an increase in the number of autism patients, and growing research & development activities are boosting the global market."

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC Pink: GWHP) BREAKING NEWS: Autistic Spectrum of Disorders (ASD) Are Now Diagnosable; This Medical Breakthrough was Attained by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC: GWHP) as Leading Researcher, and Believes an ASD Epidemic is on the Horizon - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests, attains breakthrough on rising neurological disease. As stated by the CDC, ASD are growing quickly. About 1 in 54 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to estimates from CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network.

About 1 in 6 (17%) children aged 3–17 years were diagnosed with a developmental disability, as reported by parents, during a study period of 2009-2017. These included autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, blindness, and cerebral palsy, among others.

What is Autistic Spectrum of Disorders? The Autistic Spectrum of Disorders is more than Autism; it encompasses several disorders. Global WholeHealth Partners now has the means to identify and test for ASD using a Micro-Well Reader or Lateral Flow Test to measure the certain brain enzymes during the data collection process used in a positive diagnosis. This was disclosed in an 8K filing which can be found by clicking here .

"We believe this announcement couldn't come at a better time for us as we are working with Nunzia Pharmaceutical and their future treatment for ASD," said Mr. Strongo. "Early detection for ASD disease is not only crucial for patients and their quality of life, but this data is also used by researchers to seek out commonalities, causes and hopefully cures," commented Strongo.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like ZIKA, Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests." CONTINUED… Read more news for the Global WholeHealth news at: https://investors.gwhpcorp.com/category/news/

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) recently announced the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 am ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide a corporate update.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (844) 815-2882 for domestic callers and (213) 660-0926 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 2526209. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Synlogic website in the Events Calendar of the Investors and Media section. For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, recently reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, and recent corporate highlights.

"Our commercial execution is effectively raising awareness of GOCOVRI and its expanded label, enabling more patients, caregivers and physicians to make GOCOVRI their treatment of choice in Parkinson's related motor complications," said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. "We are also delighted to expand our commercial footprint beyond Parkinson's disease, leveraging OSMOLEX ER to benefit patients with drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions. Despite continued market disruption, the growth of our products and our strong cash position gives us confidence in our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value."

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) and United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR) reached a milestone recently in the development of Tyvaso DPI™ as United Therapeutics submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "The NDA submitted today by United Therapeutics builds upon a drug master file previously submitted by MannKind," said Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind Corporation. "We are excited to see the second compound formulated with our technology complete a rigorous clinical development program. If approved by the FDA, Tyvaso DPI is expected to provide a major advancement in the delivery of inhaled treprostinil for PAH and PH-ILD patients."

MannKind and United Therapeutics entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement in September 2018 for the development and commercialization of Tyvaso DPI, a dry powder formulation of treprostinil, delivered via a small, portable dry powder inhaler. Tyvaso DPI incorporates the dry powder formulation technology and Dreamboat® inhalation device technology used in MannKind's Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, which was approved by the FDA in 2014.

Tyvaso DPI, if approved, is expected to provide a convenient choice of inhaled administration for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). There are approximately 45,000 treated PAH patients in the U.S. and United Therapeutics estimates at least 30,000 treatable PH-ILD patients in the U.S.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) recently announced LAKUMED hospitals has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System. The system will be utilized at the Landshut-Achdorf hospital which is located in the Landshut region, just outside of Munich, Germany.

"We are very pleased that LAKUMED hospitals have chosen to utilize a Senhance Surgical System," said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. "Germany is the largest surgical market in Europe, and has grown into the largest European country for Senhance in terms of users, surgeries and hospitals. German surgeons are very advanced in minimally invasive surgery, and Senhance is an ideal tool to support their continued advancement."

