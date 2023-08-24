The Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

News provided by

Roots Analysis

24 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

In order to overcome the challenges associated with manual systems, stakeholders are gradually adopting automated liquid handling systems, such as automated pipettes and microplate washers that have diverse applications in the biopharmaceutical industry

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Focus on Automated Pipetting Systems and Automated Microplate Washers, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

Automated liquid handling systems offer multiple benefits, including reduced risk of contamination, enhanced precision, and high throughput across clinical research. By automating routine liquid handling procedures, these advanced systems empower researchers to redirect their focus towards intricate tasks, fostering innovation and accelerating scientific discoveries. Recognizing the demand for tailored solutions, industry leaders are actively engaged in the development of user-friendly, customizable and controlled instruments to cater to the evolving needs of modern laboratories.

To order this 250+ pages report, which features 135+ figures and 190+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/automated-liquid-handling-systems-market.html 

Key Market Insights

Currently, 70 players claim to develop more than 150 automated pipetting systems, globally
Close to 55% of the automated pipetting systems are being used in molecular biology, followed by instruments with applications across clinical diagnostics (31%) and drug discovery (23%). It is worth noting that around 35% of the automated pipetting system providers are small players; most of these are headquartered in North America.

More than 105 automated microplate washers are provided by 65 companies for various applications 
More than 95% of the automated microplate washers are compatible with flat bottom microplates. This is followed by 90% of the automated microplate washers that are being offered with U bottom microplates. Further, around 60% of these systems are provided by players established before 2000. Majority of the microplate washer developers are headquartered in Asia-Pacific.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of more than 30%, between 2018 and 2022

Over 65% of the deals were signed post-2020, with the maximum partnership activity being reported in 2022. Further, acquisitions emerged as the most common type of partnership model adopted by players engaged in the development of automated liquid handling systems, representing 26% of the total deals. This is followed by product distribution agreements (19%).

Close to 500 patents related to automated liquid handling systems in the healthcare industry have been filed / granted, since 2017

Over 45% of these patents have been filed / granted in North America, followed by Asia-Pacific (more than 26%). Further, more than 90% of the patents in this domain were filed by industry players.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture larger share (over 65%) of the market by 2035

Automated pipetting systems being offered for serial dilution are expected to capture more than 30% of the market share in 2035. On the other hand, automated microplate washers being used for ELISA are anticipated to capture over 35% of the market share in the long term. Further, in terms of end users of pipetting systems, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market, capturing around 50% of the market share in 2035.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/automated-liquid-handling-systems-market/request-sample.html 

Key Questions Answered

  • What is automated liquid handling? What are automated liquid handling systems?
  • What are examples of automated liquid handling systems?
  • What are the advantages offered by automated liquid handling systems over manual handling systems?
  • How do liquid handling robots work?
  • How much does a liquid handling robot, including automated pipetting system and automated microplate washer, cost?
  • How big is the liquid handling automation market?
  • Which are the top players in the automated liquid handling systems market?
  • What is the market size of automated liquid handling systems?
  • What is the expected market growth rate of automated liquid handling systems market?
  • What is the market share of automated pipetting systems?
  • Which region is likely to hold the largest share in the automated liquid handling systems market?
  • What are the factors that drive the automated liquid handling systems market growth?

The financial opportunity within the automated liquid handling systems market (automated pipetting systems market and automated microplate washers market) has been analysed across the following segments:

Automated Pipetting Systems Market

  • Pipetting Technology
    • Contact Technology
    • Air Displacement Technology
    • Piston / Positive Displacement Technology
    • Acoustic Technology
    • Free-jet Technology
  • Modality
    • Fixed Tips
    • Disposable Tips
  • Type of Instrument
    • Standalone
    • Individual Benchtop Workstation
    • Multi Instrument Systems
    • Others
  • Applications
    • Serial Dilution
    • Plate Replication
    • PCR / qPCR Setup
    • Plate Reformatting
    • High-throughput Screening
    • Whole Genome Amplification
    • Cell Culture
    • Other Applications
  • End User
    • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
    • Academic and Government Research Institutes
    • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
    • Other End Users
  • Key Geographical Regions
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Middle East and North Africa
    • Latin America

Automated Microplate Washers Market

  • Washing Technology
    • Ultrasonic Technology
    • Acoustic Technology
    • Centrifugal Technology
  • Application
    • ELISA
    • Cell-based Assays
    • Bead Washing
    • Other Applications
  • End-user
    • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
    • Academic and Government Research Institutes
    • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
    • Other End Users
  • Key Geographical Regions
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Middle East and North Africa
    • Latin America

The report also includes detailed profiles of the key players (listed below) engaged in manufacturing automated liquid handling systems market; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on the product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
  • Eppendorf
  • Hamilton Robotics
  • MyGenostics
  • Tecan
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/automated-liquid-handling-systems-market.html or email [email protected]

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Digital Biomanufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035
  2. Buffer Preparation Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035
  3. Lab Automation Market, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

Contact:
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415
+44 (122) 391 1091
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis

Also from this source

The ADC Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~12% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The AI in Clinical Trials Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~16% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.