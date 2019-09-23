The automated parcel delivery terminals market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: About this market



Automated parcel delivery terminals are computer-controlled delivery solutions furnished with several storage units to stock parcels. This automated parcel delivery terminals market analysis considers sales from both indoor and outdoor deployment. Our analysis also considers the sales of automated parcel delivery terminals in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the indoor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the greater lifespan features of indoor parcel delivery terminals will play a significant role in the indoor segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automated parcel delivery terminals market report looks at factors such as the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, growing e-commerce industry, and advances in distribution channels and product enhancements. However, the growing number of parcel-related burglaries, operational challenges and cost constraints, and availability of alternative delivery solutions may hamper the growth of the automated parcel delivery terminals industry over the forecast period.



Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Overview



Advances in distribution channels and product enhancements



With the growing adoption of innovative distribution channels, the market has been witnessing new methods of parcel delivery. Retailers, manufacturers, and e-commerce companies are committed to fulfilling the demands of the modern consumer in real-time without affecting the operational costs. Therefore, market players are integrating advanced technologies including the face recognition technology, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and advanced IoT-enabled services to provide customer-centric services. In addition, these automated terminals are equipped with POS systems, which, further aid in simplifying the bill payments. Thus, the advancements in products and distribution channels will drive the automated parcel delivery terminals market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Integration of autonomous and electric vehicles with parcel delivery terminals



Vendors are introducing electric and battery-operated automated vehicles to enhance their service efficiency and minimize the carbon footprint. These vehicles can also be considered as pick up terminals when parked in a certain location.?Also, there is an increase in the demand for autonomous and electric vehicles for parcel delivery due to the growing focus on R&D in the applications of advanced systems in the logistics industry. Such development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global automated parcel delivery terminals market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated parcel delivery terminals manufacturers, that include Bell and Howell LLC, ByBox Group Holdings Ltd., Cleveron AS, Click n Collect Pty Ltd., Integer.pl Capital Group, KEBA AG, Neopost SA, SITEC GmbH, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and TZ Ltd.



Also, the automated parcel delivery terminals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



