NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic checkweigher market is expected to exhibit significant growth from 2019 to 2024



The automatic checkweigher market is expected to grow from USD 238 million in 2019 to USD 289 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growing packaging industry, rising demand for packaged food, increasing consumer awareness regarding labeling and packaging of food products, and surging demand for high-speed and high-quality automatic weighing solutions are the major factors that are likely to accelerate the growth of the automatic checkweigher market.

Strain gauge technology-based automatic checkweighers to account for largest market share during 2019–2024

A strain gauge is the most commonly used load cell technology in automatic checkweighers.The strain gauge converts the load into electrical signals.



The accuracy, proficiency, and extended service life of strain gauge technology-based automatic checkweighers has been field-proven.Moreover, improved customer satisfaction in the overall system performance has added a measurable benefit, and it also helps manufacturers to remain more competitive.



Small size and simple design are the key factors driving the growth of the market for strain gauge technology-based checkweighers.



Pharmaceuticals industry is expected to register highest CAGR in global automatic checkweigher market from 2019 to 2024

The automatic checkweigher market for the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The use of automatic checkweighers is vital in pharmaceutical manufacturing as there is a high demand for accurate product weighing to attain quality control guidelines and avoid costly fines.



Further, automatic checkweighers are designed to offer immediate and exact readings in numeric or easy-to-interpret graphical formats.Moreover, to meet hygiene standards in the pharmaceuticals industry, automatic checkweighers are fabricated of stainless steel and designed to endure wash-down conditions.



In addition, it improves the safety of pharmaceutical products by offering high weighing accuracy, reliability, and performance. All these factors are likely to fuel the growth of the automatic checkweigher market for the pharmaceuticals industry market in the coming years.



APAC would dominate automatic checkweigher market during forecast period

APAC is likely to continue to dominate the automatic checkweigher market during the forecast period owing to the expanding pharmaceutical market and tightening regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of locally packaged products in APAC countries.In addition, the implementation of automated solutions has enabled companies in this region to achieve increased productivity, with lower capital investments in packaging.



Similarly, rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea, has boosted the growth of the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries in this region, thereby leading to the rising demand for automatic checkweighers in the region.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with C-level executives, managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the automatic checkweigher market.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 43%, and Others – 22%

• By Region: North America – 34%, Europe – 26%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 10%



Major Players Profiled:

• METTLER TOLEDO (Switzerland)

• Ishida Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Anritsu Corporation (Japan)

• A&D Company, Limited (Japan)

• Bizerba (Germany)

• Yamato Scale (Japan)

• WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany)

• Minebea Intec (Germany)



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global automatic checkweigher market covers different segments: type, technology, industry, and geography.The market has been segmented on the basis of type into standalone and combination systems.



Based on technology, the market has been divided into strain gauge and EMFR technologies.Also, based on industry, the automatic checkweigher market has been classified into the food & beverages; pharmaceuticals; consumer products, cosmetics, and personal care; and others.



The report covers 4 major geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the automatic checkweigher market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall and segment-based market sizes across different types, technologies, industries, and regions.

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the growth of the market.



3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their market position. The Competitive Landscape section includes the competitive analysis of top players, as well as strategies such as product launches and developments, and expansions carried out by major market players.



